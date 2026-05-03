Florida severe weather: Two drown in separate incidents at Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach

Two people have died in separate drowning incidents in Florida as severe weather battered parts of the state with heavy rain, damaging winds and hazardous ocean conditions, according to a report.

Heavy downpours and stormy conditions were reported across central Florida and along the Gulf Coast on Saturday, including in Tampa and Largo, NBC News reported.

Authorities warned that rough surf and dangerous rip currents had created life-threatening conditions along several beaches.

Teen dies off Cocoa Beach In one incident, local law enforcement officers responded to Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach after receiving reports that a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old were struggling in the water, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

NBC News reported that the 12-year-old was safely brought back to shore, but the 17-year-old was later found unresponsive.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While officials did not directly link the death to the weather conditions, Brevard County Beach Rescue spokesperson Don Walker said “the seas were extremely rough” on Saturday, according to the outlet.

Woman caught in rip current dies in Daytona Beach In a separate incident on Friday evening, a 32-year-old woman drowned after being caught in a rip current near Main Street Pier in Daytona Beach, the news outlet reported, citing Volusia County Beach Safety officials.

Rescue crews reportedly found the woman unresponsive in the ocean around 100 meters from shore before she was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Officials said the incident occurred north of Main Street Pier amid hazardous surf conditions.

The deaths come as Florida continues to face unstable weather conditions, including torrential rain, gusty winds and rough coastal waters.