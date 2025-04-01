Florida Special Elections: Republican candidates face tight race amid Democratic fundraising surge

Two special elections in Florida’s heavily pro-Trump congressional districts have become competitive, raising concerns for Republicans. The races, triggered by vacancies left by Trump administration appointments, were expected to be easy wins for the GOP. However, a surge in Democratic fundraising has tightened the contests, with Democrats viewing them as a chance to signal momentum against President Donald Trump’s administration.

Vacancies created by Trump Administration appointments The two congressional seats up for grabs were previously held by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Matt Gaetz, who was briefly nominated for attorney general before withdrawing. Their departures left vacancies in Florida’s 1st and 6th congressional districts—both strongholds for Republicans.

Democrats outspend Republicans Despite the Republican advantage, Democrats have significantly outspent their GOP rivals.

District 1: Democrat Gay Valimont has raised $6.5 million, while Republican Jimmy Patronis has only collected $2.1 million.

District 6: Democrat Josh Weil has raised $9 million, dwarfing Republican Randy Fine’s $1 million. Fine has personally injected $600,000 into his campaign to close the gap.

Democrats attribute their financial strength to grassroots anger over Trump’s first two months back in office.

Trump’s endorsements and Republican strategy Trump has actively campaigned for both Republican candidates. On Tuesday, he urged voters on Truth Social to back Fine, calling him an “incredible fighter.” Fine, a staunch Trump ally, has fully embraced the former president’s support. Patronis, also a Trump loyalist, is relying on name recognition and the district’s deep conservative roots.

Weil’s growing momentum among Independents Weil, a progressive educator and former US Senate candidate, has drawn unexpected bipartisan support. At a rally on Monday, he was joined by veterans, retirees, and even some disillusioned Republicans. His campaign slogan, “A Teacher Representing You,” has resonated with voters frustrated by partisan politics.

Randy Fine’s controversial reputation Fine has a history of controversy, including clashes with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He has been a vocal supporter of Israel and a proponent of restrictions on LGBTQ rights. His criticism of DeSantis’ foreign policies and handling of immigration may have cost him key endorsements.