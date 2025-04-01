Florida Special Elections: Republican candidates face tight race amid Democratic fundraising surge

  • Special elections in Florida’s heavily pro-Trump districts have become unexpectedly competitive. Democrats have raised significant funds, challenging the Republican candidates. Despite Trump's endorsements, Democrats see this as an opportunity to gain momentum against the GOP.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published1 Apr 2025, 10:44 PM IST
Democratic nominee Josh Weil carries a campaign sign on election day during a campaign stop near a polling station at the Palatka Women's Club on April 1, 2025, in Palatka, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
Democratic nominee Josh Weil carries a campaign sign on election day during a campaign stop near a polling station at the Palatka Women’s Club on April 1, 2025, in Palatka, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

Two special elections in Florida’s heavily pro-Trump congressional districts have become competitive, raising concerns for Republicans. The races, triggered by vacancies left by Trump administration appointments, were expected to be easy wins for the GOP. However, a surge in Democratic fundraising has tightened the contests, with Democrats viewing them as a chance to signal momentum against President Donald Trump’s administration.

Vacancies created by Trump Administration appointments

The two congressional seats up for grabs were previously held by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Matt Gaetz, who was briefly nominated for attorney general before withdrawing. Their departures left vacancies in Florida’s 1st and 6th congressional districts—both strongholds for Republicans.

Democrats outspend Republicans

Despite the Republican advantage, Democrats have significantly outspent their GOP rivals.

District 1: Democrat Gay Valimont has raised $6.5 million, while Republican Jimmy Patronis has only collected $2.1 million.

District 6: Democrat Josh Weil has raised $9 million, dwarfing Republican Randy Fine’s $1 million. Fine has personally injected $600,000 into his campaign to close the gap.

Democrats attribute their financial strength to grassroots anger over Trump’s first two months back in office.

Trump’s endorsements and Republican strategy

Trump has actively campaigned for both Republican candidates. On Tuesday, he urged voters on Truth Social to back Fine, calling him an “incredible fighter.” Fine, a staunch Trump ally, has fully embraced the former president’s support. Patronis, also a Trump loyalist, is relying on name recognition and the district’s deep conservative roots.

Weil’s growing momentum among Independents

Weil, a progressive educator and former US Senate candidate, has drawn unexpected bipartisan support. At a rally on Monday, he was joined by veterans, retirees, and even some disillusioned Republicans. His campaign slogan, “A Teacher Representing You,” has resonated with voters frustrated by partisan politics.

Randy Fine’s controversial reputation

Fine has a history of controversy, including clashes with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He has been a vocal supporter of Israel and a proponent of restrictions on LGBTQ rights. His criticism of DeSantis’ foreign policies and handling of immigration may have cost him key endorsements.

What’s at stake in the special elections?

Republicans currently hold a 219-213 majority in the US House. Wins in both Florida races would extend their lead to 220-213, maintaining their control. However, narrow victories—or an upset by Democrats—could signal trouble for the GOP in upcoming elections.

Also Read | Musk, and millions in cash — Wisconsin’s $82 million Supreme Court race

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsFlorida Special Elections: Republican candidates face tight race amid Democratic fundraising surge
MoreLess
First Published:1 Apr 2025, 10:44 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.