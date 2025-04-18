Florida State University shooting: Netizens point out ‘no help, sipping Starbucks’ while passing by victims | Videos

A gunman opened fire at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee on Thursday killing at least two people and five wounded. The son of a sheriff's deputy, a 20-year-old suspect, was shot and taken into custody. The university issued an emergency alert, requesting all students, faculty, staff members to shelter in place quickly.

“Dangerous Situation: An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” university's alert at 12:30 pm EDT read. “This is a Emergency Message for Florida State University Tallahassee Campus. Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information,” the next alert at 12:50p.m. EDT stated.

Netizens react Numerous videos have gone viral on the internet showcasing how a person walked past the woman who was shot dead and didn't pay heed to assist. Others pointed out Starbucks was more important, considering the shooting scenario.

One of the users said, “Video of someone walking past this woman in Florida State University has been going viral not even “what can I do to help”. She has been s*ot. Hope she is okay. FSU is under attack from a mad person." Another said, “In the midst of the chaos at Florida State University, the guy in the white shirt says it’s just another Thursday where he’s from.” “Florida State University after a mass shooting. Starbucks was apparently more important than helping. 😢 Police say 2 are deceased, 5 others hospitalized. The suspect is in custody. He was a student and the son of a Sheriff’s Deputy. Prayers for FSU,” commented one of the netizens.