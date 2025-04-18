Florida State University shooting: Netizens point out ‘no help, sipping Starbucks’ while passing by victims | Videos

One of the users said, “Video of someone walking past this woman in Florida State University has been going viral not even “what can I do to help”. She has been s*ot. Hope she is okay. FSU is under attack from a mad person." Another said, “In the midst of the chaos at Florida State University, the guy in the white shirt says it’s just another Thursday where he’s from.” “Florida State University after a mass shooting. Starbucks was apparently more important than helping. 😢 Police say 2 are deceased, 5 others hospitalized. The suspect is in custody. He was a student and the son of a Sheriff’s Deputy. Prayers for FSU,” commented one of the netizens.