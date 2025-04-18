Florida State University shooting: Suspected gunman sheriff’s deputy son is Trump’s supporter, netizens say. Who is he?

According to authorities, a gunman opened fire on Thursday at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee, killing two people and wounding at least six others. It added 20-year-old gunman is the son of a sheriff’s deputy whose former service weapon was used in the shooting. The incident reportedly took place around 11:50 AM (EST) local time.

The university issued an emergency alert, requesting all students, faculty, staff members to shelter in place quickly.

Florida State University: Who is Phoenix Ikner? Officials in a press conference said the shooter of the Florida State University (FSU) case has been identified as 20-year-old is the son of one of Leon County Sheriff's deputy and the Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Youth Advisory Council member Jessica Ikner.

Police stated that Ikner used his mother's gun for the shooting. The same weapon was discovered at the crime scene of the FSU campus. Officials said the suspect’s mother legally bought one of her former service weapons, which had become her personal property at the time of the shooting.

Alleged profiles connected to Ikner started making rounds on social media.

‘Phoneix Ikner is Trump supporter’ Netizens were quick to point out that the 20-year-old suspect Phoenix Ikner is a Trump supporter. One of the users on X said, “the 20 years old Phoenix Ikner who is the Florida State University Shooter: 1-He was a White American 2-He was a Trump Supporter 3-He was a Republican.” Another said, “The Florida State University sh**ter has been identified as Phoenix Ikner, the son of a sheriff’s deputy. Ikner was featured in FSU News in January before Trump's inauguration. He was reportedly a political science major.”

"On the scene at the FSU shooting this Florida State University student calls out Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis: I'm gonna call on Governor Ron DeSantis [and] Donald Trump. This stuff keeps going on. We're praying every day. Praying is good. Spirituality is good. But prayers don't do much. It's good for the soul, but is this still happening? I think it is. So we need to make some gun reforms," an Internet user remarked.

Some users alleged that Ikner altered his Instagram bio to include a Bible verse before the shooting.

