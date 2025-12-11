Florida Strawberry Festival 2026 tickets go live—check line-up of musical performances, list of rides & attractions

Tickets for the Florida Strawberry Festival go live on Thursday, 11 December, with the event scheduled to take place from 26 February to 8 March 2026 in Plant City.

An annual event that has been taking place in Plant City, Florida since the 1930, the Florida Strawberry Festival is considered among the Top 40 Fairs in North America.

" The Florida Strawberry Festival represents a piece of Americana, a time in American history when fairs and festivals brought communities together through celebrations of their harvests. It has continued to grow in popularity year after year through the preservation of this heritage," reads the festival's page.

Typically, the festival serves as a venue for flea market-style sales of craft items. It also has various free entertainment events, rides and attractions, as well as musical performances by big acts.

Florida Strawberry Festival 2026 line-up For the Florida Strawberry Festival 2026, the musical performances are as follows.

26 February - Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra (10.30 am), The Oak Ridge Boys (3.30 pm), Alabama (7.30 pm)

27 February - Jo Dee Messina (3.30 pm), Jamey Johnson (7.30 pm)

28 February - Lonestar (3.30 pm), Ty Myers (7.30 pm)

1 March - Riley Green feat. Hannah McFarland (6.30 pm)

2 March - Gene Watson (3.30 pm), Legends of Love feat. Brian McKnight, Ginuwine & Ruben Studdard (7.30 pm)

3 March - Sandi Patty (3.30 pm), Lauren Daigle (7.30 pm)

4 March - John Foster (3.30 pm), Brantley Gilbert (7.30 pm)

5 March - Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets (10.30 am), The Bellamy Brothers (3.30 pm), Dierks Bentley (7.30 pm)

6 March - The Marshall Tucker Band (3.30 pm), Forrest Frank (7.30 pm)

7 March - The Offspring (7.30 pm)

8 March - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (7.30 pm)

It should be noted that while some of the aforementioned musical performances are free to watch, most of them require purchase of tickets at the gates.

Rides and attractions Beyond musical performances, the fair will also have several rides and attractions, with a featured ride being The BERRY Big Wheel.

In addition, the fair will also have an attraction called The Neighborhood Village, which will be dedicated to homemade and handcrafted items, with award-winning creations being on display.

The Neighborhood Village will also have an art show and photography contest.

For small children, the fair will also have the SUN 'n FUN Kidde Korral, that will have a bunch of rides for kids who are too young to take the other rides.

The Florida Strawberry Festival 2026 will also have a livestock show, where youth will showcase the animals and plants they've been raising—"You’ll see some of the finest livestock in the area and learn how the winners are chosen," the festival promises.

How to buy tickets? Tickets for the Florida Strawberry Festival 2026 can be purchased from the official website: https://flstrawberryfestival.com/

Each ticketed event (like some of the musical performances) will have an associated link that potential visitors can click to buy that individual ticket.