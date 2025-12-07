Florida student's 'hobby' gets him arrested after AR-15 rifle, 1000+ rounds of ammo found under dorm bed

A college student from Florida who reportedly said he “likes to shoot as a hobby” grabbed attention after he ordered 1,500 rounds of ammunition to his dorm room, where cops later found a semi-automatic rifle stashed under his bed, according to police and reports.

According to a report by New York Post, Constantine Demetriades – 21-years-old – was busted Wednesday after security at Rollins College in Winter Park flagged his massive online ammo order, according to charging documents obtained by WKMG.

Winter Park authorities said that police also found an AR-15 and six magazines — one loaded and five empty — along with a tactical vest, multiple knives, a black security vest, ear protection, and a pistols storage case from the student's dorm room.

Why the huge ammunition order? The Florida college student told authorities that he “likes to shoot as a hobby,” and mentioned that he had no ill intentions. Stating that he usually keeps the firearm at a friend’s home off campus – he also claimed he didn’t know his New Jersey concealed carry permit wasn’t valid in Florida, police said, as per WKMG.

Florida permits open carry, but the liberal arts college — where Demetriades is a senior — prohibits all weapons on campus, according to its website.

Despite acknowledging that he was aware of the policy, the 21-year-old told investigators he still brought the rifle to campus after purchasing and registering it in New Jersey over Thanksgiving break, the court documents state.

What are the charges against the student? Constantine Demetriades was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

“On Wednesday, the College received a report indicating a violation of our weapons policy. After receiving this information, we immediately initiated an investigation,” the college said in its statement, as per WKMG.