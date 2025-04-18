Florida University Shooting: Shocking details emerge about shooter Phoenix Ikner’s past, kidnapping by birth mother

A Florida State University student who allegedly opened fire near the Student Union building on Thursday, killing two and injuring six, was previously at the center of a high-profile international child custody battle, according to a report. The suspect, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, was shot by law enforcement at the scene and remains hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Suspect was known as Christian Gunnar Eriksen Phoenix Ikner was previously known as Christian Gunnar Eriksen. He changed his name in 2020, years after his biological mother allegedly abducted him and fled the United States, as per ABC News report.

According to a 2015 affidavit from the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Christian was taken by his mother, Anne-Mari Eriksen, to Norway in violation of a court-ordered custody agreement. She had reportedly told the child’s father, Christopher Ikner, that she was taking their son to South Florida for spring break.

"Instead of staying in South Florida, the defendant allegedly fled the country with him," the affidavit stated. The document added that Christian had developmental delays and needed access to medical treatment in the US.

Child’s special needs cited in custody case At the time, Christian was reportedly on medication for “several health and mental issues, to include a growth hormone disorder and ADHD.” Both mother and child were dual citizens of the US and Norway.

Anne-Mari Eriksen was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in July 2015 and later pleaded no contest to charges of illegally removing a child from Florida.

Lawsuit over custody fallout Following her return, Anne-Mari Eriksen filed a libel and slander lawsuit in October 2015 against the father, his wife (Jessica Ikner), and two other family members. The suit sought over $80,000 in damages for what she claimed was “parental alienation” and the emotional impact on Christian. The case was dismissed seven months later.

Ties to law enforcement The suspect is the stepson of Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Jessica Ikner, who has served with the department for over 18 years. Sheriff Walter McNeil confirmed that one of her personal weapons was used in the attack.

“Jessica Ikner’s service to this community has been exceptional,” McNeil said. He acknowledged the suspect’s connection to the sheriff’s office, adding, “Phoenix had been steeped in the Leon County Sheriff’s Office family.”

Phoenix Ikner was also a long-standing member of the department’s Youth Advisory Council, McNeil said.

Police response Chief Lawrence Revell of the Tallahassee Police Department praised the swift response of law enforcement.

“We are working multiple crime scenes, and there are potentially hundreds, if not thousands, of witnesses,” he said at a press briefing. “The law enforcement response was massive and very quick.”

Revell added that the suspect did not comply with officers' commands but did not fire at police before he was shot and taken into custody.