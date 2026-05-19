Florida’s longtime Red Lobster location to close after 56 years of service

A long-standing Red Lobster restaurant in the US is set to close its doors this week, marking the end of a 56-year run. The seafood chain has faced major financial difficulties in recent years, including bankruptcy proceedings in 2024 and the closure of around 130 outlets across the country.

The company has now confirmed that its Tallahassee, Florida location will permanently shut on Sunday, May24.

Historic Florida outlet survived bankruptcy wave The Tallahassee branch holds the distinction of being Red Lobster’s longest continuously operating restaurant and had previously managed to survive the company’s bankruptcy-related closures.

At the height of the restructuring process, the chain shut down 17 restaurants across Florida.

As the company attempted a recovery under new leadership and operational reforms, the Tallahassee outlet had also tried to reinvent itself.

Its newly-appointed general manager, Nicholas Southerland, had earlier urged customers to support the restaurant despite uncertainty surrounding the brand’s future.

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“Things have changed; give us a chance,” Southerland told diners at the time.

‘Our community deserves a place to come’ Speaking about his efforts to revive the restaurant, Southerland said he wanted the outlet to once again become a gathering place for local residents.

“Our community deserves a place to come and enjoy and be able to just spend time together,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“I wanted to see a restaurant that is in the heart of the community back running. I wanted to help bring it back to life.”

The restaurant later introduced a revamped menu as part of the company’s broader turnaround efforts, backed by a $60 million investment from supporters. However, the measures ultimately failed to secure the outlet’s long-term future.

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Diners react with shock online News of the closure triggered emotional reactions on social media, where many customers expressed disappointment.

“Please tell me this isn’t true,” one person wrote, while another commented that it was “Sad to hear.”

The closure has also renewed discussion around other former Red Lobster properties across the US.

Empty San Diego site sparks frustration A vacant Red Lobster property in San Diego, California, has recently drawn criticism from both residents and business owners after remaining unused for nearly two years.

Unlike several other former Red Lobster locations that have since been taken over by new retailers, the San Diego site has remained untouched.

Reports suggest the property manager’s lease runs until 2028, after which redevelopment plans are expected to move forward.