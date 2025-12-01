Flying in America just got costlier! Flyers without REAL ID must pay $45 to travel, says US agency

The US Transportation Security Administration informed on Monday that starting February 1, travellers without IDs meeting stricter federal standards will be charged $ 45. This measure aims to motivate travellers to obtain the upgraded identity documents, according to a report by Reuters.

In May this year, the TSA started enforcing the standards known as "REAL ID" but issued warnings and conducted enhanced screening for passengers without the new IDs. TSA officials mentioned they would encourage passengers without REAL IDs to obtain them or pay the fee before reaching the airport. The $45 fee will cover travel for a 10-day period.

On November 20, TSA announced in the Federal Register that travellers could be charged an $18 fee if they lack a REAL ID. However, officials explained in a briefing that the fee was increased due to higher-than-expected costs for the option.

Who is exempted? The fees are nonrefundable, and travellers might take up to 30 minutes to pay them if they haven't paid before arriving at the airport and need to go through security. In exceptional cases, officials stated they could waive the fees. Children under 18 are not required to show ID at airport checkpoints.

What is accepted? Most travellers use state-issued driver's licenses that meet the requirements, but passports from any government are also accepted, along with other IDs such as permanent resident cards, Department of Defence IDs, DHS trusted traveller cards, and others. Currently, approximately 94% of travellers at airports display valid IDs.

Stricter norms proposed in 2005 In 2005, Congress approved new, stricter federal standards for issuing identification cards, but enforcement has been repeatedly delayed. People also require these IDs to visit a federal building.

The 2005 law implemented the September 11, 2001, commission's recommendation that the U.S. government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses." It establishes minimum security standards for issuing and producing licenses.

