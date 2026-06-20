‘Flying White House’: Donald Trump unveils new 'Air Force One' gifted by Qatar — all you need to know

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) introduced a new presidential aircraft, a customised Boeing 747 presented by Qatar, describing it as a state-of-the-art "flying White House" and one of the most technologically advanced planes ever flown by the United States.

Advertisement

Addressing attendees at the launch event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump commended the extensive modifications made to the aircraft and said the project had been completed in an exceptionally short amount of time.

What did Trump say? "This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody's ever seen before, probably even almost outside of an airplane. Nobody's ever seen anything like this, and in only 10 months, a timeframe no one thought possible," Trump said, reported ANI.

While reflecting on the aircraft's capabilities, Trump remarked, “Our pilots, designers, and engineers prepared an aircraft that is the largest Air Force One ever built. It flies further and faster than any Air Force One ever, and which is among the most beautiful aircraft the Air Force will ever see or operate.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Pakistani Air Force trainer aircraft crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The luxury Boeing 747 had sparked row after Qatar offered it as a replacement for the presidential aircraft last year. The proposal drew legal and ethical scrutiny, as it was viewed as one of the most valuable foreign gifts ever extended to the US government.

Trump defended the decision to accept the aircraft, arguing that he would be "stupid" to turn down the offer.

Industry estimates placed the value of the aircraft at around USD 400 million, the report noted.

During the ceremony, Trump expressed gratitude to the Emir of Qatar for the aircraft and toured the plane, highlighting its renovated interiors and enhanced features.

In a statement, the US Air Force confirmed that the aircraft, designated the VC-25B Bridge, has been delivered to the Presidential Airlift Group and will undergo initial commissioning flights before being placed into full presidential service.

Advertisement

According to the US Air Force Public Affairs statement, the aircraft has been repainted in its new red, white and blue color scheme and completed the final government modifications required to operate as a secure executive transport aircraft for the President.

"The safety and security of the commander in chief is our highest priority," said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink.

"From the beginning, we meticulously evaluated every requirement to accelerate delivery while maintaining the high standards expected of the presidential mission," he mentioned.

The Air Force said the commissioning flights will mark the aircraft's final testing stage, enabling White House and military officials to assess its mission capabilities and overall readiness before it enters active service alongside the existing VC-25A and C-32 executive transport aircraft.

Advertisement

Officials noted that the aircraft has been fitted with advanced security features and secure communication systems to ensure the President remains protected and able to maintain constant connectivity while traveling.

The addition of the aircraft is also expected to reduce the operational burden on the ageing VC-25A fleet until Boeing's long-term VC-25B presidential aircraft programme is fully deployed.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach stated, “We are proud to deliver the VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the President", adding, “Many thought it could not be done, but the United States Air Force was able to execute and provide a secure, reliable airborne command post on an accelerated timeline”.

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X