Foggy Bottom metro station evacuated after tunnel fire, causes major delays on Blue, Orange, and Silver lines

A fire inside a tunnel near the Foggy Bottom Metro Station early Thursday morning caused major disruptions across three Metrorail lines and led to the temporary closure and evacuation of the station.

Advertisement

The fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m., halted train service between McPherson Square and Clarendon/Arlington Cemetery on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Metro initially received reports of smoke in the Foggy Bottom station before confirming the presence of a fire in the nearby tunnel. D.C. Fire and EMS responded quickly and worked alongside Metro personnel to contain the incident. No injuries have been reported.

Station closed, then reopened Foggy Bottom station was evacuated and closed during the emergency response but reopened around 8:15 a.m. after fire crews completed inspections and cleared the scene. Trains were also temporarily not running between Farragut West and Rosslyn as a precaution while safety checks were conducted.

Alternative transport arranged Metro deployed shuttle buses to bridge the gap in service between the affected stations. Shuttle service operated between McPherson Square, Farragut West, Foggy Bottom, Rosslyn, Courthouse, and Clarendon. Additional personnel were stationed at each stop to assist commuters.

Advertisement

In addition, Metrobus routes offered alternate connections:

A58 connected Farragut West to Clarendon

D10 ran between McPherson Square and Foggy Bottom

Service modifications While fire crews and Metro technicians worked to restore normal operations, Silver Line trains were limited to running only between Ashburn and Ballston.

Investigation underway The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials have not disclosed any structural damage to the tunnel or station infrastructure.