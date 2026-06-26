'Foolish' ceasefire violation: Trump slams Iran over drone strike on cargo ship

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of violating the ceasefire in the Middle East conflict, describing a reported drone attack on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz as a "foolish" breach of the agreement, AFP reported.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed one of the drones "solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship", while three other drones were intercepted.
"Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement," Trump wrote.
His remarks appeared to refer to an incident reported a day earlier by the UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which said a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an "unknown projectile".
According to the British maritime security agency, the vessel was "hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge", but no casualties were reported. The incident took place about 7.5 nautical miles (14 kilometres) off the coast of Oman.
Following the attack, Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO), announced the suspension of efforts to evacuate around 600 ships and nearly 11,000 sailors stranded in the Gulf because of the conflict.
The war, launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, has disrupted maritime traffic in the region. Although a ceasefire came into effect on April 8, sporadic violence has continued, including attacks on commercial vessels attributed to Iranian forces and US strikes on Iran.
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