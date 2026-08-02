'For future benefit of world': Trump 'cancels' planned Iran strike, subject to rapid deal

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he has agreed to cancel a planned military attack on Iran after Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries requested time to finalise a deal that would include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear programme.

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In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the United States was "locked and loaded" and prepared to launch an attack on Iran at a level of military strength "not seen since World War II", but decided to hold off after receiving the request.

"Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to," Trump wrote.

According to the US President, the proposed agreement includes the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to what he described as Iran's nuclear threat.



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Trump says attack cancelled, subject to a deal Trump said he had agreed to cancel the planned strike "for the future benefit of the world" and for "the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran", while making it clear that the decision depends on a deal being reached quickly.

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"Based on this request, I have agreed... to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," he said.

The US President also claimed that Israel supports the move. "The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment," Trump wrote, urging all parties to complete the agreement.

Iran had warned of retaliation Trump's announcement comes hours after Iran warned it would respond forcefully to any fresh US military action.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran would retaliate decisively against any "aggression" by the United States, making the remarks during separate calls with senior officials from Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, according to a Reuters report.

Araqchi later told Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan that any attacks by the US and Israel or participation by regional countries in such actions would be met with a "proportionate response".

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Saudi Crown Prince speaks to Trump "Any hostile action by the US or Israel -- or participation or cooperation by regional countries in such actions -- would be met with a decisive and proportionate response from Iran's powerful armed forces," Araghchi told his Saudi counterpart, according to a statement on his Telegram channel, Axios reported.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) spoke to Trump on Saturday and "expressed concern and asked for clarity" about US plans for Iran, a US official told Axios. MBS reportedly urged Trump to de-escalate and refrain from launching the strikes.