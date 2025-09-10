Forbes 2025 list of wealthiest Americans is out – From tech titans to retail moguls, who tops the list?

Forbes released its 2025 list of the 400 wealthiest Americans on September 9, naming South African-born entrepreneur Elon Musk as the richest person in the US for the fourth year in a row.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, broke the $400 billion mark, making him the first person in history to reach this milestone.

The Forbes billionaires list highlights that the combined net worth of the 400 richest Americans is a record $6.6 trillion, over $1 trillion higher than last year.

Top contenders and wealth sources Musk leads the list, followed by Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, with $276 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta (Facebook) with $253 billion. Other tech giants in the top ten include Jeff Bezos ($241B), Larry Page ($179B), and Sergey Brin ($166B).

The Forbes list includes notable figures across industries: from finance and investments like Warren Buffett ($150B) and Stephen Schwarzman ($51.9B), to retail dynasties such as the Walton family, with multiple members in the top 50.

Key highlights 14 newcomers joined the elite 400, including four with fortunes exceeding $10 billion.

Wealthiest Americans are predominantly in technology, finance, and retail.

Forbes used September 1 estimates to calculate net worth, accounting for assets, public holdings, and private business valuations.

Top 10 richest Americans Elon Musk – $428B – Tesla, SpaceX – Texas

Larry Ellison – $276B – Oracle – California

Mark Zuckerberg – $253B – Facebook – California

Jeff Bezos – $241B – Amazon – Florida

Larry Page – $179B – Google – California

Sergey Brin – $166B – Google – California

Steve Ballmer – $153B – Microsoft – Washington

Jensen Huang – $151B – Semiconductors – California

Warren Buffett – $150B – Berkshire Hathaway – Nebraska

Michael Dell – $129B – Dell Technologies – Texas

The technology sector dominates the list, underscoring its continued role as a wealth driver in the US Meanwhile, retail, finance, and investments remain strong contributors. The record-setting net worth of the top 400 reflects rising valuations and asset accumulation, intensifying discussions about economic inequality.

Forbes’ full top 50 list includes figures from diverse sectors, including casinos, sports, healthcare, and semiconductors, illustrating the breadth of America’s wealth ecosystem.

Industry breakdown The dominant sources of wealth include:

Technology: Tesla, Oracle, Facebook, Google, Microsoft

Retail: Walmart, Amazon

Finance: Hedge funds, trading, investments

Healthcare & Semiconductors: Dell, Nvidia, hospitals

Media & Real Estate: Bloomberg, Murdoch, Kroenke

Geographic distribution California and Texas continue to host the largest number of billionaires, with notable figures like Musk, Dell, Ellison, and the Walton family. Florida, New York, and Washington also feature prominently.

Newcomers This year, 14 newcomers joined the elite ranks, including four worth over $10 billion. Among them are AI entrepreneurs and tech disruptors like Edwin Chen of Surge AI and Vlad Tenev of Robinhood.