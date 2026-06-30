Ford recalls 741,000 US vehicles over transmission fault that could raise crash risk

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 741,000 vehicles across the United States after identifying a transmission-related defect that could increase the risk of a crash or injury, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects select 2018 to 2021 model-year vehicles, including the Ford F-150, Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Navigator.

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According to the safety regulator, the affected vehicles may experience temporary engagement of the transmission parking pawl while the vehicle is in motion during certain gear shifts. This condition can damage components of the transmission's parking system.

If the park system is damaged, the transmission's ability to keep the vehicle stationary when shifted into "Park" may be compromised if the parking brake is not engaged. As a result, the vehicle could move unexpectedly after being parked, increasing the likelihood of a crash or injury.

The NHTSA said Ford has received 24 reports alleging property damage linked to the issue, along with nine reports of alleged injuries. Of those injury reports, two involve claims of emotional injuries, according to the agency.

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To address the problem, Ford will notify affected vehicle owners by mail and instruct them to visit an authorized Ford or Lincoln dealership. Dealers will update the vehicle's Powertrain Control Module (PCM) with the latest software. They will also inspect the transmission for any damage to the parking system and replace affected components where necessary.

The inspection, software update and any required repairs will be carried out free of charge.

Owners seeking additional information can contact Ford customer service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Vehicle Safety Hotline for assistance regarding the recall.

Jaguar Land Rover recalls over 250,000 SUVs in US over airbag defect Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, is recalling 250,857 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States due to a defect that could prevent the driver's airbag from deploying during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

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According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects certain models of the Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover SUVs.

The safety regulator said the issue stems from the driver's airbag clockspring connector, which may corrode over time. Corrosion in the connector could interrupt the electrical connection required to deploy the driver's airbag during a collision, potentially reducing occupant protection in the event of an accident.

To resolve the issue, authorized dealers will apply a protective lubricant gel to the clockspring connector terminals to help prevent corrosion. The repair will be carried out free of charge for affected vehicle owners.

The recall is part of Jaguar Land Rover's efforts to address the safety concern and ensure the affected SUVs meet required safety standards. Vehicle owners will be notified and advised to schedule the necessary repair at an authorized dealership.

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Also Read | Robotaxi pioneer Waymo gets $16 billion injection to accelerate its expansion plans

Waymo recalls nearly 4,000 robotaxis after construction zone incidents Waymo, the subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet and US robotaxi leader, has recalled nearly 4,000 of its driverless cars after several incidents in which its robotaxis entered closed-off highway construction zones.

The recall, filed with the federal road safety agency (NHTSA), covers 3,871 vehicles.

According to the filing: "under certain circumstances, the autonomous vehicle may enter and drive at speed in freeway construction zones due to inappropriately prioritizing the avoidance of other freeway hazards and/or failing to recognize the construction zone," increasing the risk of a crash, reported AFP.

The company logged 13 incidents in April and May, six near Phoenix, Arizona, and seven in the San Francisco Bay Area.

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