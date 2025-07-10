Subscribe

Ford recalls over 850,000 vehicles in US over fuel pump defect risking engine stall

A faulty fuel pump can reduce fuel flow from the tank to the engine, causing an engine stall and increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA said. The recall affects certain models of Lincoln Aviator, F-150 trucks and Mustang vehicles, among others.

Published10 Jul 2025, 09:56 PM IST
The recall affects certain models of Lincoln Aviator, F-150 trucks and Mustang vehicles, among others. Image for Representational purpose. Photographer: Larry W. Smith/Bloomberg News.
Ford Motor is recalling 850,318 vehicles in the U.S. due to a potential low-pressure fuel pump failure, which could cause an engine stall, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

A faulty fuel pump can reduce fuel flow from the tank to the engine, causing an engine stall and increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.

The auto safety authority received six consumer complaints alleging loss of power due to pump failure.

Before a fuel pump fails, drivers may notice poor engine performance, including misfiring, rough running, reduced power, or a check engine light, NHTSA said in a notice to dealers.

Failures are more likely when fuel levels are low or in hot weather, it added.

The recall affects certain models of Lincoln Aviator, F-150 trucks and Mustang vehicles, among others. NHTSA estimates that 10% of the potentially affected vehicles have the defect.

Ford is still developing a remedy.

