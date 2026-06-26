Former Disney CEO defends Jimmy Kimmel suspension, denies political motive behind decision

Nearly a year after ABC temporarily suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, former Disney CEO Bob Iger has spoken publicly about the decision, rejecting claims that the move was politically motivated.

In an interview with the Financial Times published June 20, Iger reflected on the controversy that erupted after Kimmel commented on the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University.

“That was not the case,” Iger said when asked whether political pressure influenced the suspension. “We thought it was in bad taste.”

Fallout from Kimmel’s monologue The controversy began during Kimmel’s September 15, 2025, monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he criticized supporters of President Donald Trump and their reaction to Kirk’s death.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

The remarks immediately sparked backlash from conservative commentators and political figures, leading to increased scrutiny of both Kimmel and ABC.

FCC Chairman adds pressure Days after the broadcast, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr weighed in during an appearance on commentator Benny Johnson’s show, suggesting Disney should take action against the comedian.

“This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said.

He added: “There's calls for Kimmel to be fired. I think you could certainly see a path forward for suspension over this.”

The comments fueled concerns among critics that government officials were exerting pressure on a media company over a television host’s political speech.

ABC suspends Kimmel ABC subsequently announced an indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which ultimately lasted nearly a week.

In a statement at the time, Disney said the move was intended to “avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” while describing Kimmel’s comments as “ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

The suspension sparked widespread debate over free speech, censorship, and the role of media corporations in responding to politically charged controversies.

Iger explains Disney’s position According to Iger, Disney’s concern was not Kimmel’s political viewpoint but the timing and tone of his comments following Kirk’s death.

“We just wanted him to acknowledge that it was an ill-timed and probably inappropriate comment,” Iger said.

His remarks represent one of the clearest explanations yet from Disney leadership regarding the reasoning behind the suspension.

Kimmel’s response upon returning Kimmel addressed the controversy during his first show back on September 23, 2025, expressing regret over how his comments were perceived.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said.

He also emphasized that he was not attempting to assign blame to a broader political movement.

“Nor was I attempting to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual.”