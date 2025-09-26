James Comey indicted: Ex-FBI director faces charges of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice

Former FBI Director James Comey was indictedThursday by a federal grand jury on two felony counts — making false statements and obstruction of justice — according to multiple US media reports.

The indictment marks an extraordinary escalation in US President Donald Trump’s ongoing campaign to hold his political opponents accountable. Comey, a long-time adversary of Trump, is the first senior government official to face criminal charges linked to the controversial 2016 investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the indictment on Thursday evening, stating:

“No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”

The case centres on whether Comey made false statements during congressional testimony about the FBI’s handling of the Russia investigation — an inquiry that dogged Trump’s first term and fuelled years of political division.

Why has James Comey been indicted? The charges stem from James Comey’s statements to Congress about the FBI’s actions during the 2016 election cycle. Prosecutors allege that Comey misled lawmakers during testimony concerning the scope and findings of the Russia probe.

While Bondi ultimately authorised the charges, sources told ABC News that senior prosecutors inside the Eastern District of Virginia initially expressed reservations about pursuing the case. A memo circulated internally reportedly outlined concerns about the strength of the evidence and the political implications of prosecuting such a high-profile figure.

Despite these hesitations, Bondi proceeded, signalling a more aggressive stance by the Justice Department under her leadership.

What role did Donald Trump play? Although Trump has not directly intervened in the case, he has been vocal about his desire to see Comey and other perceived political enemies prosecuted. Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Trump told reporters:

“They’re going to make a determination. I’m not making that determination. I think I’d be allowed to get involved if I want, but I don’t really choose to do so.”

The US president went on to call Comey a “bad person,” underscoring his long-standing hostility toward the former FBI chief.

Privately, Trump has repeatedly complained about the double standard he believes exists in the justice system, according to a CNN report.

“I just want people to act. And we want to act fast,” Trump said on Saturday before departing the White House. “If they’re not guilty, that’s fine. If they are guilty, or if they should be charged, they should be charged, and we have to do it now.”

Advertisement

Internal debates within the Justice Department The decision to indict Comey followed intense internal debate within the Justice Department.

Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s former personal attorney and now the top prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia, was seen at DOJ headquarters multiple times this week. Sources say she was directly involved in discussions about whether to bring charges against Comey and also raised questions about the case.

The political pressure has been immense. Bondi was reportedly urged by Trump and his allies to pursue legal action against Comey, with Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro going as far as to demand the former FBI director’s imprisonment.

“There’s a lot of people out there who should be in prison in my judgment, and I think in the judgement of many people in the Trump Administration,” Navarro said this week. “James Comey’s at the top of that list now.”

Navarro himself previously served time in federal prison for refusing to comply with subpoenas during the congressional investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot.

What happens next? James Comey’s indictment signals a new and potentially volatile chapter in the ongoing political and legal battles surrounding the Trump era. Legal experts say the case could hinge on whether prosecutors can prove Comey knowingly misled Congress — a high bar given the complexities of congressional testimony and classified investigations.

The Justice Department has not yet announced when Comey will appear in court. If convicted, he could face significant prison time, though legal analysts warn the case is far from a foregone conclusion.

This prosecution is likely to intensify the partisan fight over the rule of law in the United States, with Trump’s allies seeing it as long-overdue accountability and his critics viewing it as a politically motivated vendetta.