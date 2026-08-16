Former Iran president Khatami warns against prolonged war, urges diplomacy with US, Israel: ‘We cannot live with war’

Former Iranian president Mohammad Khatami has called for a cautious diplomatic approach towards the United States and Israel, warning that Iran cannot sustain normal life under prolonged war despite having withstood external pressure.

Khatami said the Islamic Republic had survived foreign aggression and remained resilient, but argued that continued conflict would create serious challenges for the country and its people.

“Although the United States cannot be trusted and Israel will stop at nothing to continue tensions and conflict, this obstacle must also be confronted with prudence and measured diplomacy,” Khatami said.

Khatami says Iran cannot live with war The former president stressed that Iran could not indefinitely function under wartime conditions.

“We cannot live with war. The people cannot, and it is not possible to continue daily life, meet people’s needs and govern society under such conditions,” he said.

His remarks point to the economic and social pressures created by continued military confrontation, as well as the difficulty of maintaining normal governance during prolonged conflict.

Says Islamic Republic will survive Khatami also rejected the idea that foreign military pressure or an all-out war could bring down Iran's political system.

He said the Islamic Republic was “here to stay” despite its shortcomings and that external aggression would not force its collapse.

However, he warned that the system could face a different kind of threat if it failed to address domestic problems that had increasingly alienated sections of Iranian society.

Warning over internal challenges Khatami's comments combined a rejection of foreign pressure with criticism of Iran's internal situation.

He argued that while the country could withstand external attacks, its leadership needed to address the grievances and problems that had weakened public support.

The former president's call for diplomacy comes amid continued tensions between Tehran, Washington and Israel, with the risk of further military escalation remaining a major concern.

Iran's leadership split deepens over war strategy Iran's leadership is showing unity in its determination to withstand the United States and its allies, but sharp divisions are emerging over how the conflict should ultimately end.

The main divide is between the ultra-hardline Paydari movement, which opposes negotiations with Washington and seeks total victory, and a more pragmatic camp aligned with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Hardliners reject negotiations Paydari supporters argue that Iran must continue applying military pressure and refuse compromises with the United States. The movement has used rallies and state television to promote resistance and portray negotiations as a betrayal.

Saeed Jalili, a leading Paydari figure, is widely believed to have been the only member of Iran's top security council to oppose the April ceasefire agreement.

Pragmatists push for a deal Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf's camp sees military action as leverage for negotiations.

An adviser to Ghalibaf, Mahdi Mohammadi, said negotiations could complement military action by forcing the US to make concessions.