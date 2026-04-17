Former President Obama urges Virginia voters to back redistricting referendum amid special election

Former US President Barack Obama on Friday (local time) urged voters in Virginia to vote, as early voting is currently underway in the state.

Obama took to his social media platform to appeal for a large voter turnout in Virginia. He wrote, "Virginia, if you haven’t done it already, make a plan to vote YES on the redistricting referendum. You can vote early by April 18 or on Election Day, April 21. Find your polling place at http://IWillVote.com/VA."

Addressing Virginians, he said, "Hey, Virginia. Early voting is underway, and Virginians are turning out in record numbers to vote yes. By voting yes, you have a chance to do something important—not just for the Commonwealth, but for our entire country." He went on to say that by voting yes, Virginians can push back against Republicans who are trying to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterms.

Why is Virginia voting? According to USA Today, on April 21, Virginia will be witnessing a special election, when a single question appears on ballots across the state. Virginians will determine whether to approve a proposed constitutional amendment that would give the state Legislature the power to temporarily redraw congressional maps. The new map stands to redraw the state's districts to give Democrats as large as a 10-1 advantage over Republicans.

Also Read | Democrat Emily Gregory wins special election in Donald Trump’s Florida district

Abigail Spanberger, Virginia's governor and a freshly inaugurated Democrat, has backed the measure, which comes ahead of the November midterms, paving the way for Democrats to gain as many as four seats in Washington. The election stands to have a potentially major impact on Republicans' razor-thin majority in the US House of Representatives.

When Virginians head to the polls, which are already open and will run through April 21, they’ll be asked a single question: Should the Virginia Constitution be amended to let the General Assembly temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in upcoming elections, while ensuring the state’s regular redistricting process resumes after the 2030 census?

Also Read | Trump’s new trade agenda is on a collision course with midterms

What is redistricting? It is a process that typically occurs every decade after a census. However, Virginia’s recent mid-decade push to redraw its districts is unusual. According to Jared McDonald, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington, this effort reflects a larger political struggle between both parties over representation in the national government, one that has increasingly challenged traditional norms of congressional mapmaking.

Supporters argue that Virginia’s redistricting push is a necessary response to similar efforts by Republicans in states like Texas, North Carolina, and Missouri. Citing an expert, the report said those moves were carried out without voter input, making Virginia’s approach, which puts the issue directly to voters, notably different.