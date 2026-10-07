Former US Army Major Nidal Hasan to be executed by firing squad, making it first military execution in 60 years: Details

The Pentagon on Monday (local time) announced that it would use a firing squad to execute Nidal Hasan, a former US Army major who killed 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009 in an attack the gunman later described as retaliation for US wars in the Muslim world. The execution would be the first military execution in over 60 years.

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In a post on X, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said, "Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by US Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting 'Allahu Akbar' during the attack." The post added, "The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgment Day for Hasan has finally come."

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According to acting US Army Secretary Adam Telle, Hasan's execution by firing squad will take place on 3 December at Fort Hood, Texas, Reuters reported.

Nidal Hasan case: What we know According to reports, in 2009, Hasan, an Army psychiatrist from Virginia, shot dead 13 soldiers at the base in Texas and injured 32 others. The attack took place in a crowded medical building where soldiers were awaiting check-ups and vaccines. In court, he later admitted that he was the gunman and apologised for "any mistakes". During his court-martial in 2013, Hasan said he believed he was protecting Muslims and the Taliban in Afghanistan. BBC reported that the 5 November 2009 killings marked the deadliest non-combat attack ever recorded at a US military base.

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US to see first military execution in decades According to reports, the US military last executed someone in 1961, when Army Pvt. John Bennett was hanged at Fort Leavenworth. During World War II, Pvt. Eddie Slovik was executed by firing squad in France in 1945 for desertion.

Under military law, a death sentence cannot be carried out without the US president’s approval. It must also undergo appellate review, with a final ruling confirming its legality before the execution can proceed.

In 1983, the US Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces ruled that the military death penalty was unconstitutional. An executive order issued by then-President Ronald Reagan restored it the following year.

Military executions operate under a separate system from state executions, which account for most executions in the US. Capital punishment remains legally available in 27 states, as well as under military and federal law.

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Firing squad execution: Details Death by firing squad is rather uncommon in the US, with an execution by firing squad carried out last year in South Carolina, a first for the state and the first use of the method in the country in 15 years. There are four other states that allow the use of a firing squad, including Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Trump backs federal death penalty US President Donald Trump has been a strong advocate of the federal death penalty and reinstated it last year after he returned to the White House for a second term. In January 2025, he signed an executive order that described capital punishment as "an essential tool for deterring and punishing those who would commit the most heinous crimes and acts of lethal violence against American citizens".

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The Trump administration recently expanded the methods permitted to execute those convicted of the most serious federal crimes, adding firing squads, electrocution, and gas asphyxiation. The number of federal execution options has been expanded partially because of increasing difficulties in obtaining drugs for lethal injections, which have also proved challenging to carry out for different reasons.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.