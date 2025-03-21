Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Courtney Merritts, the husband of former United States Congresswoman and Democratic party representative from Missouri, Cori Bush, has been indicted for loan and wire fraud for allegdly submitting fake documents to avail pandemic era programs, according to a report by the Washington Post.
Merritts (46) allegedly gained $20,000 in payments from two Joe Biden-era COVID-19 pandemic assistance programmes — Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection, the report said. He faces two counts of wire fraud for allegedly filling false applications with the Small Buisness Administration in 2020 and in 2021, it added.
The indictment (similar to a chargesheet in India), was signed by Ed Martin, US District Attorney for Washington DC nominated by US President Donald Trump. However, the paper noted that the Merritt probe began during the Biden administration.
As per the indictment papers, Merritt applied for assistance for his company and allegedly misreported the number of employees and revenue, and forged documents to recieve bigger business loans, which he “used the proceeds for his personal benefit and enjoyment”.
When one loan in 2020 was rejected for being “nearly identical” to a previous application, Merritt also allegedly began filing application on behalf of “different” businesses he claimed to have started, the paper said.
Through the various falsified applications, Merritts was approved a federal government loan of around $20,832 that was forgiven. The loan was for a new business that allegedly earned him gross income of $128,000 in 2020.
Attorney Justin Gelfand of Margulis Gelfand DiRuzzo & Lambson lawfirm, who is representing Merritts, said his client plans to “plead not guilty” adding “We look forward to litigating this case in the courtroom”, the WaPo report said.
Cori Bush is a former two term Congresswoman from Missouri, who lost her seat in the 2024 US elections to another Democrat. She has not been mentioned or charged in these cases.
