Former Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's defence proposes June 2027 trial ahead of Manhattan court hearing

Defence lawyers of former Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured from his home along with his wife by US officials and taken to New York, has proposed a June 2027 start to his criminal trial in the US, as per a report by Reuters. The US Justice Department prosecutors have also suggested the same date.
This comes as Maduro's case will be up for a hearinf in the Manhattan federal court on Wednesday at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT).
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.