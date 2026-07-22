Former Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's defence proposes June 2027 trial ahead of Manhattan court hearing

Defence lawyers for former Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by US officials, proposed a June 2027 start for his criminal trial in New York, echoed by US prosecutors.

Written By Sayak Basu
Published22 Jul 2026, 10:24 AM IST
FILE PHOTO - Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
FILE PHOTO - Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Defence lawyers of former Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured from his home along with his wife by US officials and taken to New York, has proposed a June 2027 start to his criminal trial in the US, as per a report by Reuters. The US Justice Department prosecutors have also suggested the same date.

This comes as Maduro's case will be up for a hearinf in the Manhattan federal court on Wednesday at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT).

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

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