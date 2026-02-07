Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky reveals she still fears fallout of 1998 Bill Clinton scandal

American Activist and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky revealed that she still carries lingering fear from events that occurred nearly three decades ago. In a recent episode of her podcast Reclaiming, she spoke candidly with actress Jameela Jamil about the enduring impact of the Bill Clinton scandal.

Jamil asked Lewinsky how she feels today, reflecting on how her life, identity, and even her appearance were publicly scrutinised and criticised in the late 1990s.

Lewinsky explained that she has grown more confident in herself over time and that every opportunity to express her authentic self, and receive positive reactions from others, helps her release layers of past pain.

However, she acknowledged that the fear still lingers. She compared it to a constant anxiety, like an earthquake, where everything she has worked to build over the past 11 years could vanish in an instant.

"Yes. But I don't always … I still live in a lot of fear … It just may sound crazy, which is almost like an earthquake will happen and everything I've built in the last 11 years – oh gosh, it is making me emotional – will be taken away again, and I'll somehow find myself without purpose or, you know, without an income," Fox News quoted Lewinsky as saying.

Almost thirty years ago, Lewinsky, was involved in an affair with then-President Bill Clinton during his tenure. The scandal led to Clinton facing impeachment proceedings in December 1998, while Lewinsky endured worldwide scrutiny and public humiliation.

Lewinsky now shared that coping with the aftermath continues to be a persistent challenge.

"I think … it's just trying to hold on to what's now and not what was, right? But the living through the ‘what was’ is, you know, which I know you have done in your own ways too … you talking about having been suicidal," Lewinsky told Jamil.

Lewinsky came back into the public eye in 2015 with a TED Talk on public shaming, which quickly went viral. Since then, she has become a vocal advocate against online bullying.

During the scandal and Bill Clinton’s subsequent impeachment, Lewinsky was subjected to intense media scrutiny.