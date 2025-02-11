Fort Liberty will now be called Fort Bragg: Pete Hegseth orders to restore North Carolina military base’s name

  • The US military base formerly known as Fort Liberty is once again Fort Bragg after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reversed the 2023 name change. The Pentagon stated that the name now honors Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero, rather than Confederate general Braxton Bragg.

Published11 Feb 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Pete Hegseth announced the renaming in a video posted on X, declaring, That’s right. Bragg is back. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Pete Hegseth announced the renaming in a video posted on X, declaring, That's right. Bragg is back.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has officially reinstated the name Fort Bragg for a major special operations forces base in North Carolina, reversing the Biden administration’s 2023 decision to rename it Fort Liberty as part of an effort to remove Confederate-associated names from military bases.

New namesake: A WWII hero

The base was originally named after Gen. Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general from North Carolina who was known for owning slaves and suffering key defeats during the Civil War. However, the Pentagon clarified on Monday that the reinstated name will now honor Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his bravery during the Battle of the Bulge.

Pentagon statement

“This change underscores the installation’s legacy of recognizing those who have demonstrated extraordinary service and sacrifice for the nation,” spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement.

Hegseth’s announcement

Pete Hegseth announced the renaming in a video posted on X, declaring, “That’s right. Bragg is back!” The base had continued to be widely referred to as Fort Bragg despite the official name change.

On his first day as defense secretary, Hegseth notably used the original name in his first exchange with reporters.

The decision comes as the Trump administration seeks cost-saving measures, while the 2022 renaming commission had estimated the transition from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty would cost at least $6.3 million, later rising to $8 million in 2023 due to signage changes, repainting of emergency vehicles, and other associated expenses.

About military base Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg, located in North Carolina, is one of the largest military installations in the world and serves as a key hub for US Army special operations and airborne forces. It is home to the US Army Special Operations Command, the XVIII Airborne Corps, and the elite 82nd Airborne Division.

Established in 1918, Fort Bragg played a crucial role in World War II and has since been a major training and deployment site for US military operations.

The renaming debate highlights ongoing discussions about history, tradition, and military heritage in the United States.

