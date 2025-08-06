Fort Stewart lockdown: What we know so far as US soldiers shot at Georgia base

Emergency teams treated the soldiers at the scene before rushing them to Winn Army Community Hospital. Some were later transferred to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for advanced care, though their conditions remain undisclosed . Within 35 minutes, military police apprehended the shooter—reportedly an active-duty male soldier—ending the threat . No fatalities were reported among the victims or responders.



Chaos erupted as sirens blared across the 280,000-acre base near Savannah. At 11:04 a.m., Fort Stewart officials locked all gates and issued a shelter-in-place order for 10,000+ residents, including families and civilian workers . Three on-base elementary schools with 1,400 students sealed their classrooms, while three nearby public schools also implemented lockdowns "out of an abundance of caution" . Social media footage showed soldiers sprinting to cover as alarms wailed . The lockdown partially lifted by 12:10 p.m., though the 2nd Armored Brigade area remained secured as investigators combed the scene . FBI agents joined Army Criminal Investigation Division detectives to determine the motive .



Fort Stewart—home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division—trains and deploys combat units globally . The "Spartan Brigade," where the shooting occurred, is a 4,200-soldier force modernized with 200+ armored vehicles in 2016.