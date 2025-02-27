Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his 63-year-old wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead on February 26 (local time) at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman was 95. Police have now released a statement on the death.

“We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail," the BBC quoted the Santa Fe County Sheriff in New Mexico as saying.

However, no foul play is believed to be a factor.

“This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor,” the statement added.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on February 26, 2025, at 1:45 p.m. at Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park. They found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog dead at the location.

Born in California in 1930, Gene Hackman joined the army at 16 by lying about his age and served for over four years. After leaving the military, he briefly lived in New York before deciding to pursue acting.

He trained at the Pasadena Playhouse in California, where he befriended Dustin Hoffman, according to the BBC.

Gene Hackman was married to his first wife, Faye Maltese, for 30 years and raised three children before divorcing in 1986. Later, he married Betsy, a classical pianist. They largely stayed out of the public eye, except for a rare appearance at the 2003 Golden Globe Awards, where he won the Cecil B. deMille award.