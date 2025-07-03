Chicago shooting: 4 dead, 14 injured after unidentified person open fire at crowd, then drives away

Four people have died from gunshot wounds and 14 others have been hospitalised following a drive-by shooting in Chicago, police said on Thursday. At least three were in critical condition, an AP report said.

According to the report, the shooting happened late on Wednesday night (US time) in Chicago's River North neighbourhood. Several media outlets reported it happened outside a restaurant and lounge that had hosted an album release party for a rapper. The police said that an unidentified person opened fire into a crowd standing outside and drove away.