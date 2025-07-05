Fourth of July: Washington DC, NYC Macy's fireworks light up the sky on 249th US Independence Day | In Pics

Fourth of July celebrations: Americans paraded down main streets in patriotic red, white and blue on July 4 to mark 249 years of Independence. US citizens celebrated the ratification of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 with flags, hot dogs and fireworks display.

From Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, St Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska to New York City and Philadelphia fireworks illuminated the skies on 249th US Independence Day.

As fireworks remain the centre of US Independence Day celebrations, let's have a look how United States' citizens celebrated the nation's birthday.

Fourth of July celebrations: Fireworks celebrate Independence Day on July 4 inside Philadelphia stadium before FIFA Club World Cup Quarter Final match.

The origin of elaborate fireworks display across the US can be traced back to Founding Father John Adams. In a letter dated July 3, 1776, addressed to wife, Abigail, Adams mentioned that commemoration of America’s independence “ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more."

Fourth of July celebrations; Fireworks celebrating 249th US Independence Day during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field.

Biggest and most dazzling fireworks crackled up the skies during this year’s Macy’s Fourth of July celebrations. A record-breaking 80,000 fireworks illuminated the skies 1,000 feet above the Brooklyn Bridge and East River. New York City skyline was lit like never before on Friday after more than 30 different colours and patterns illuminated the night sky of New York City. The 30-minute-long pyrotechnics featured 11 fresh effects.

Fourth of July celebrations: Fireworks light up the St Louis skyline and the Gateway Arch on July 3,