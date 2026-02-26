Free beer until Trump’s first jab at SOTU 2026 — how long did Penn Social customers wait?

Penn Social cocktail bar located in Washington DC is in the limelight since it offered unlimited alcohol to its customers during US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. In an innovative move to gain popularity and attract customers, the pub announced that it would offer free beer until Donald Trump makes his first insult.

Any jab aimed at "an individual, a group of people or a country" would immediately result in discontinuation of free lager, according to the event's rules. Situated roughly a mile from where the State of the Union was held, this pub attracted crowds by urging SOTU watch with free beers.

On 24 February, Donald Trump set a record for the longest SOTU address. Trump was roughly 45 minutes into the speech when the first jab came around, The Washington Post reported.

Advertising the unique event, Penn Social in a post on Instagram wrote, “Free beer until the first insult (yes, we’re on the clock) 21+ only, while supplies last, staff call.”

In addition to this publicity stunt, the organisers promised to offer $250 gift card to those who would fill the “Probability Questionnaire” and submit it by 9:00 PM on Tuesday, provided the participant is present 45 minutes into the SOTU speech.

What is State of the Union address? The State of the Union address is an important speech delivered by US president annually. It takes place near the beginning of most calendar years and focusses on the nation's budget, economy, news, agenda, progress, achievements and the president's priorities and legislative proposals.

According to The Washington Post report, Trump took 17 minutes and 10 seconds to drop an insult in 2017 during his first congressional address.

Some highlights from Trump's SOTU address In the opening address, Donlad Trump introduced the gold-medal winning US men’s Olympic hockey team after historic win over Canada on Sunday. He announced that the team’s goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, would be conferred with the nation’s highest civilian honor — the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He also revealed that the women’s hockey team, which defeated Canada to claim gold, has been invited to the White House.

Addressing congressional Democrats, Trump said, “You should be ashamed of yourself not standing up." The SOTU address came heavy on patriotism and suggested that the past year was a “turnaround for the ages.”