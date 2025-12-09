Freeze warning in effect for Texas; temperatures drop to 30°F, says NWS

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Freeze Warning until 9 AM CST for large parts of south-central Texas, excluding areas close to the Rio Grande. Temperatures early Tuesday dipped to near or below freezing, with the Hill Country experiencing a widespread freeze overnight.

In its advisory, the NWS urged residents to take precautions as temperatures fall to around 30°F, noting:

“Remember to protect the 4 Ps: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes!”

NWS: days of heavy rain for Washington, Oregon A prolonged atmospheric river will continue delivering several days of heavy rainfall to western Washington and northwestern Oregon on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Radar and surface observations show continuous heavy rain, with flash flooding risks in coastal areas and the Cascades, where Flood Watches remain in effect.

In the northern Rockies, especially northwestern Wyoming, more than a foot of new snow is likely.

Gusty winds are expected across the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies and northern Plains.

Arctic chill in the East Early Tuesday, an Arctic air mass behind a departing coastal low will send temperatures into the teens as far south as North Carolina, threatening record lows across the interior Mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

First Clipper arrives Tuesday The first in a series of Alberta clipper systems descends from southwestern Canada into the northern Plains on Tuesday, spreading:

The first Alberta clipper of the week will bring a swath of moderate to locally heavy snow from the northeastern corner of North Dakota through the Great Lakes on Tuesday, the NWS said. Snowfall totals of 4–8 inches remain likely along the northern edge of the storm track.

AccuWeather forecasters report that snow will spread into the Great Lakes by Tuesday night, with a mix of rain, snow and ice expected near and south of the storm’s center.

Slippery travel conditions across the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and into the Great Lakes by Tuesday night

Snowfall totals from this system are expected to reach 3–6 inches from northern North Dakota through northern New York and Vermont.

Stronger Clipper takes over late Tuesday into Wednesday A more powerful clipper will intensify rapidly as it moves into the northern Plains on Tuesday evening, bringing:

A stronger, fast-intensifying clipper will track eastward through the northern Plains late Tuesday and into the Great Lakes on Wednesday. The NWS warns that the storm will rapidly strengthen, producing very strong winds and expanding snowfall.

AccuWeather projects:

-3–6 inches of snow from northern North Dakota into far northern New York and Vermont

-6–12 inches across parts of Wisconsin, Michigan, and southern Ontario

-A Local StormMax of 15 inches in the heaviest bands

-Snow amounts will depend on the exact track. If the low moves directly over Chicago, Detroit could remain on the lower end of its 1–2 inch forecast, AccuWeather said.

-Moderate to heavy snow from the eastern Dakotas into Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan

-4–8 inches of snow from northeast North Dakota through the central Great Lakes per NWS estimates

-Up to 6–12 inches in parts of Wisconsin, Michigan, and southern Ontario, where the AccuWeather Local StormMax could reach 15 inches

-By Wednesday morning, the storm moves into the lower Great Lakes, spreading snow into northern New England and interior Northeast.

Dangerous winds across Northern US Both clippers will generate widespread strong winds:

-40–50 mph gusts from Montana and Wyoming to Illinois and Wisconsin

-70 mph gusts possible in higher elevations of Montana and Wyoming

-An AccuWeather Local StormMax of 100 mph from eastern Montana into South Dakota

-Wind gusts up to 50 mph pushing into the Ohio Valley and Northeast on Wednesday

Northeast: Rain, snow & wind on Wednesday

By Wednesday, the maturing clipper spreads:

-Snow from Michigan, southern Ontario, Quebec, and northern New England

-Rain farther south across the Ohio Valley and into the northern Mid-Atlantic by late day