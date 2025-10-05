Freeze warning issued across parts of Oregon for early Monday; temp dangerous for crops, outdoor plumbing

A freeze warning has been issued for Wallowa County and surrounding areas, with temperatures expected to drop as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit early Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) Pendleton, Oregon, released the alert at 1:34 am Sunday, warning that the cold conditions could be dangerous to crops, plants, and outdoor plumbing. The warning will be in effect from midnight until 10 am PDT Monday, October 6, 2025.

According to the alert, “Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible for Wallowa Valley.” The NWS added that “frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

Residents are advised to take precautions by covering tender plants, bringing sensitive vegetation indoors, and protecting exposed pipes.

Grande Ronde Valley and Central Oregon also under alert In addition to Wallowa County, the NWS has also placed Grande Ronde Valley and parts of Central Oregon, including Bend, Redmond, Prineville, and Madras, under similar freeze warnings.

For Central Oregon, the weather service warned that temperatures could dip even lower, reaching 25 degrees overnight. The alert for Grande Ronde Valley states, “Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected.”

Both warnings were issued by the National Weather Service Pendleton Office and reported through Advance Local Weather Alerts, a service by Oregon Live that uses machine learning to compile updates from the NWS.

Precaution urged The NWS is reminding residents that frost and freeze conditions could cause significant damage if steps aren’t taken early. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” the weather service said.

Farmers and gardeners are especially urged to prepare for the cold snap as early freezes can damage late-season crops.

Signs of changing season The warnings mark one of the first widespread freezes of the fall season in Oregon, signaling that colder weather is settling into the region.

Residents are told to stay updated through National Weather Service updates and local weather reports as temperature conditions are getting worse with continue dropping

FAQs What areas are under a freezing warning in Oregon? The National Weather Service has issued a freezing warning for Wallowa County, Grande Ronde Valley, and parts of Central Oregon, including Bend, Redmond, Prineville, and Madras.

When is the freezing warning in effect for Wallowa County? The freezing warning is valid from midnight to 10 a.m. PDT on Monday, October 6, 2025, with temperatures expected to fall as low as 27°F.