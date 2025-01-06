Arctic air continues to sweep across the United States, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and hazardous conditions to vast regions, including the Plains, Midwest, Southeast, and East Coast. States such as North Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa are experiencing temperatures plunging 25-40°F below average, with frostbite becoming a serious concern. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AccuWeather forecasters predict the Arctic chill will persist through January 12, with nighttime lows dipping well below freezing even as far south as Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Cities like New Orleans are bracing for abrupt temperature drops, with highs falling from the mid-70s on Sunday to mid-30s by Monday night.

Snowstorms and icy roads add to chaos The ongoing storm system has already buried parts of the Midwest, with states like Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri receiving up to a foot of snow over the weekend. As the storm moves east, heavy snow is expected across Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, with Washington, D.C., and Baltimore likely to receive up to 6 inches. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour could create treacherous conditions during Monday's commute.

In Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina, freezing rain and sleet are forecast to contribute to dangerous road conditions and potential power outages. Interstates 66, 70, 81, and 95 are among those facing delays and closures due to slippery surfaces and poor visibility.

Dangerous winds amplify cold across California and Gulf Coast Southern California is grappling with strong Santa Ana winds, with gusts reaching 70-80 mph in areas like Santa Clarita and Riverside. Wind damage, travel disruptions, and elevated fire risks are expected through midweek. Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast, including Texas and Florida, faces severe thunderstorms and potential damaging wind gusts.

Energy demand and travel disruptions The prolonged cold spell is straining energy grids across states like Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, where temperatures are hovering near or below zero. Residents are urged to take precautions to prevent frozen pipes and ensure adequate heating.

The lingering Arctic air is forecast to maintain icy conditions in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the week, delaying clean-up efforts and further complicating power restoration in areas hit by snow and ice.