French Proverb of the Day: ‘We don’t teach the old monkey to make a face’

Old Hands Need No Lessons: What a French Proverb Teaches Us About Experience

The proverb and its meaning “We don’t teach the old monkey to make a face” is a well-known French proverb that highlights a simple truth: people who have long experience in a field do not need basic instruction. In plain terms, it suggests that seasoned individuals already know the tricks of their trade. Trying to teach them something elementary can appear unnecessary, and at times, even disrespectful.

Experience over instruction In modern workplaces and daily life, this idea still holds strong relevance. Senior professionals often rely on years of practical knowledge rather than textbook rules. For instance, a veteran mechanic may diagnose a problem by sound alone, while a newcomer may depend heavily on manuals. The proverb reminds us that lived experience can be just as valuable—if not more so—than formal training.

A lesson in respect Beyond skill, the saying also carries a message about respect. It encourages younger or less experienced individuals to recognise the wisdom of elders. Offering advice is not wrong, but doing so without understanding someone’s background can come across as presumptuous. Respecting expertise helps maintain healthy relationships in workplaces, families, and communities.

When the proverb may not apply However, the proverb is not without limits. In a fast-changing world, even the most experienced individuals must adapt. Technology, new systems, and evolving practices often require everyone to learn afresh. In such cases, being open to learning becomes more important than relying solely on past knowledge. The balance lies in combining experience with a willingness to grow.

Relevance in today’s world Today, as industries shift rapidly and new skills emerge, this proverb serves as both a reminder and a caution. It reminds us to value experience while also encouraging continuous learning. Organisations that blend the wisdom of experienced professionals with the fresh ideas of newcomers tend to perform better.