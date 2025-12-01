Fresh Epstein photos released by House Democrats include Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky, and redacted documents

House Democrats on Thursday (December 18) released additional photographs from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, providing further insight into the financier’s social circles and alleged activities. The images were handed to Congress without contextual information, such as dates or locations.

Among the newly released images is a photo showing billionaire Bill Gates standing with a woman whose face is concealed, seemingly in a hotel lobby. Another shows philosopher and activist Noam Chomsky aboard an airplane, chatting with Epstein.

Among the photos are images of Epstein cooking with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, an Emirati businessman.

Officials emphasized that the appearance of individuals in these photos “is not evidence of wrongdoing.”

Disturbing contextual details Other images raise more troubling questions. One photo shows a woman’s lower leg and foot on what appears to be a bed, with a copy of Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita in the background. A quote from the controversial 1955 novel is visible: “She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock.”

Other photographs show Epstein with women or girls, with faces blacked out. The committee said the redactions are intended to prevent the identification of victims or potential victims.

Redacted personal documents The release also included heavily redacted documents, such as a Ukrainian passport, with identifying information covered to protect victims’ identities. Reports note that after Epstein’s 2006 arrest in Florida, he allegedly shifted focus to recruiting young women from Eastern European countries.

Evidence of recruitment activity A screenshot of a text message exchange appears to show discussions about recruiting an 18-year-old woman for Epstein, with details including her age, height, weight, and travel plans from Russia. The messages read in part: “I will send u girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?”

Another snippet included: “I don’t know try to send someone else. I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks 1000$ per girl. I will send u girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?”

Many specifics in the messages have been redacted to protect privacy.

Redactions to protect victims The House Oversight Committee stated that all personally identifiable information of victims and survivors has been redacted. If it is unclear whether someone depicted in the photos was a victim, their details have also been obscured.

The release comes just days before the Justice Department is legally required to make public large portions of its Epstein-related records by the end of the week.

Photos from Epstein’s estate The newly released images are part of more than 95,000 photographs obtained by the House Oversight Committee after issuing a subpoena for materials Epstein possessed before his death in a New York jail cell in 2019.

Democrats demand DOJ transparency Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said the new material raises concerns about what evidence remains undisclosed.

“These new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession,” Garcia said. “We must end this White House cover-up, and the DOJ must release the Epstein files now.”

Deadline to release Epstein files Congress has passed, and President Donald Trump has signed, legislation requiring the Justice Department to release its case files related to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell by Friday.

Public interest in the files is intense, fueled by years of conspiracy theories and speculation surrounding Epstein’s relationships with powerful figures, including Trump, former President Bill Clinton.