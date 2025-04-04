‘President has no power’: Fresh lawsuit seeks to block Trump’s executive order to overhaul US elections

Democratic officials in 19 states reportedly filed a lawsuit on Thursday, seeking to block US President Donald Trump’s executive order to overhaul elections in the US. They called the executive order an unconstitutional invasion of states’ clear authority to run their own elections.

The lawsuit is the fourth against the executive order issued just a week ago, the Associated Press reported.

What the fresh lawsuit says The lawsuit — brought by the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Governors Association, and Senate and House Democratic leaders over a recent executive order — argues that the order is unconstitutional.

It seeks to block key aspects of Trump's executive order, including new requirements that people provide documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote and a demand that all mail ballots be received by Election Day.

The lawsuit also asserts that the order could disenfranchise legal voters.

Forcing states to change, the suit says, would violate the broad authority the Constitution gives states to set their own election rules. It says they decide the “times, places and manner” of how elections are run.

Many claim that Democrats are suing the Trump administration to allow non-citizens to vote in US elections. This claim is false. Casting a ballot as a non-citizen in federal elections is already illegal.

‘President has no power’ The lawsuit asks that Trump’s executive order to overhaul elections in the US be blocked on the grounds that a president does not have the authority to dictate election rules.

“The President has no power to do any of this,” the state attorneys general wrote in court documents. “The Elections EO is unconstitutional, antidemocratic, and un-American," the AP cited the attorneys general as saying.

Congress has the power to “make or alter” election regulations, at least for federal office, but the Constitution doesn’t mention any presidential authority over election administration.

Key aspects of Trump's executive order 1. The order requires people to proof their US citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.