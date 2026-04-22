Trump says US-Iran peace talks 'possible' as soon as Friday; Tehran's state media denies claim

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that "good news" regarding a second round of peace talks with Iran could come as soon as Friday, The New York Post reported.

Commenting on whether a breakthrough is possible, Trump, in a text message, told Post, "It’s possible! President DJT.” The report also cited Pakistani sources, who touted positive mediation efforts with the Islamic Republic, and renewed the possibility of more peace talks within the next “36 to 72 hours.”

Iran denies peace talks? While Trump renewed hopes of an end to the six-week-long conflict, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, in a post on X, denied any development on peace talks. It wrote, "Iran has not issued any official statement confirming its agreement to extend the ceasefire, despite unverified reports circulating in some media outlets."

Trump extended ceasefire indefinitely The development comes a day after the US President announced that he would extend the current ceasefire with Tehran until its divided leadership can come up with a "unified proposal."

In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."

A Pakistani source told The New York Post that in the hours after Trump announced a ceasefire, Islamabad ramped up efforts to work its diplomatic channels with Iran, and the time period was based on an assessment of that work. The report that a ceasefire is holding despite heightened rhetoric, highlighting positive intent on both sides. The source also added that there is no military escalation from either side.

US-Iran peace talks After the first round of talks failed between the US and Iran in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, Trump threatened to enforce a naval blockade for ships entering and exiting Iranian ports. The negotiations lasted for over 21 hours from April 11 to 12, but ended without a conclusion, with both sides accusing each other of jeopardising the deal. While the US said that the Islamic Republic chose not to accept its terms, Tehran accused Washington of its excessive demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the country's nuclear program.

The naval blockade has been in effect since April 13, and according to the New York Post, with no deal in place and not even negotiations underway, Trump is continuing to consider additional military options and has maintained the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.