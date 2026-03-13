Friday the 13th: How many Friday the 13ths are there in 2026? Here's why this day is considered 'unlucky'

In 2025, there was just one Friday the 13th. However, the calendar in 2026 features the date three times.

The first occurred in February, falling a day before Valentine's Day. The second falls on Friday, March 13, while the third will arrive later in the year in November.

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Whether someone treats the day like any other or marks the occasion — some enthusiasts even get a tattoo each time it appears — the date has long been surrounded by folklore and superstition. Here’s a closer look at why the day attracts so much attention and how people tend to observe it.

How many Friday the 13ths occur in 2026? According to Time and Date, the year 2026 will include three Friday the 13th dates, with the first two appearing in consecutive months.

The first fell on Friday, February 13, just before Valentine's Day. The second arrives on Friday, March 13, only a few days ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. The third will take place later in the year in November.

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Here are the Friday the 13th dates of 2026:

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Why is the number 13 often seen as unlucky? The belief that the number 13 brings bad luck dates back centuries. According to BBC reports, some people link the superstition to Biblical stories. At the Last Supper, Judas — the disciple who later betrayed Jesus — was the 13th guest seated at the table.

A similar idea appears in Norse mythology. During a gathering of gods, an unexpected 13th guest, Loki, disrupted the feast and brought tragedy, eventually plunging the world into darkness.

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Because of such beliefs, several cultures regard having 13 people seated together at a meal as unlucky. In some cases, people even add a teddy bear to the table to act as a symbolic “14th guest”.

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The influence of this superstition can still be seen in modern life. Some hotels omit room number 13, apartment buildings skip the 13th floor and jump directly from 12 to 14, and certain airlines avoid numbering a row 13 on aircraft.

Why is Friday also associated with misfortune? Certain religious traditions also link unfortunate events with Fridays. Biblical stories describe several negative occurrences on that day, including the start of the Great Flood. Some interpretations also suggest that Adam and Eve committed the first sin on a Friday.

In medieval literature, the association appears as well. *Canterbury Tales*, written by Geoffrey Chaucer in the 1300s, refers to Friday as a day connected with "mischance".

Historically in the United Kingdom, Friday was once known as Hangman's Day because public executions were commonly carried out then.

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Interestingly, the idea that Friday combined with the number 13 specifically brings bad luck is believed to be relatively modern. An 1834 article in a French literary magazine noted the belief that “It is always Fridays and the number 13 that bring bad luck.”

There is even a term for the fear of this particular date: “paraskevidekatriaphobia.”

Do all cultures see Friday as unlucky? Not at all. In Islam, Friday is considered the holiest day of the week. In Judaism, Friday evening marks the start of Shabbat, the sacred day of rest.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.