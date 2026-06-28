Friends star Courteney Cox parts ways from Johnny McDaid after 10+ years of dating- here's what happened

Actor Courteney Cox has reportedly called it quits with her long-term boyfriend Johnny McDaid. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Friends star and the Snow Patrol musician ended their more than a decade-long relationship last year. Both met in late 2013 at a celebrity house party hosted by Cox.

Courteney Cox splits from Snow Petrol's Johnny McDaid The A-lister couple were briefly engaged in the past.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have said to part ways amicably, as per their friends who told the Daily Mail that they grew apart with time.

Confirming their separation, a friend also told the news outlet, "Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much.

“This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives.”

While Courteney Cox is based out of Los Angeles, Johnny McDaid, Northern Ireland-born, has mostly been living in London. It is being reported that the two used to split their time between the US and the UK, juggling work and personal commitments.

However, neither Cox nor McDaid has confirmed the reports of their separation.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's relationship Cox, 62 and McDaid, 49, were reportedly introduced by mutual friends, including Ed Sheeran.

Johnny McDaid is one of the most successful songwriters. He is a longtime collaborator and friend of Ed Sheeran. McDaid has co-written hits like Shape Of You, Photograph, Galway Girl, Bad Habits and Shivers.

Nine months into their relationship, Cox and he announced their engagement before briefly separating in 2015. However, the couple reconciled in 2016 and have been together for over 10 years now.

Cox had previously talked about being 'thankful' for the brief separation as it further strengthened their relationship. McDaid, on the other hand, had also said that he was 'lucky' to be in a relationship with theactress.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid were seen on a double date in Malibu, California with her co-star Jennifer Aniston and her rumoured boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

Also Read | Jim Curtis shares romantic birthday tribute to Jennifer Aniston

Cox and McDaid were last seen together publicly at the US Open in September.

Prior to that, Cox had penned a sweet note on the musician's 48th birthday in July. "Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything," she wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of McDaid on stage, flying a plane and flashing a big smile next to her from a fishing trip. “I love you always J (red heart emojis).”

Did Johnny McDaid move on? Going by the same report, it seems both Cox and McDaid have moved on with their lives. Reportedly, McDaid is already in a new relationship.

Meanwhile, Cox was spotted in New York with her Shining Vale co-star Greg Kinnear, who reportedly stayed at her apartment. Both play husband and wife in the satirical horror comedy and said that they were just good friends, reportedly.