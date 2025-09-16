From Air Force One, high-tech aircraft, Security team to ‘The Beast’: What Trump is bringing for his UK state visit

US President Donald Trump is heading to the UK for a second state visit with the royal family and Prime Minister Kier Starmer, bringing with him a large entourage, extensive security measures, and a fleet of specialised vehicles and aircraft, as per a report in BBC News.

The President’s visit involves a multimillion-pound security operation, combining his own Secret Service detail with thousands of local police officers. Around 60 Secret Service agents are tasked with direct protection, while local police establish cordons, block traffic, and secure airspace. The total entourage includes hundreds of staff and support personnel.

During Trump’s first state visit in June 2019, over 6,000 Metropolitan Police officers were deployed.

Air Force One: Trump’s high-spec aircraft Trump and First Lady Melania will arrive on his customised Boeing 747-200B, known as Air Force One. The plane features advanced defensive systems, including radar jamming and flares to counter heat-seeking missiles. It can also refuel midair, enabling potentially unlimited flight in emergencies.

Inside, Air Force One offers 4,000 sq ft of space across three levels, including a presidential suite, medical facility with an operating table, and areas for press, VIPs, and staff.

Cadillac One: ‘The Beast’ Once on the ground, Trump travels in Cadillac One, an enhanced limousine nicknamed “The Beast.” Two identical versions are flown ahead as decoys, both carrying the same Washington DC licence plate. The vehicle features an armour-plated body, bulletproof windows, tear gas launchers, night vision cameras, a satellite phone, oxygen supply, and even a refrigeration unit with the president’s blood type for emergencies. The Beast travels as part of a motorcade that can include over a dozen vehicles, such as counter-assault teams, communications vehicles, medics, and press.

Marine One and other helicopters Trump is also expected to bring a fleet of helicopters, including Marine One, which refers to any Marine Corps aircraft carrying the president. The likely model for this visit is the Sikorsky VH-3D Sea King, recently seen flying over Windsor.

Royal engagements Trump and Melania will be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, rather than Buckingham Palace. Their visit includes a flypast by UK and US military jets and the Red Arrows, and a state banquet. The two-day visit does not include public-facing engagements for the president.