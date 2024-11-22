Melania Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and are working together to encourage President-elect Donald Trump to adopt a healthier diet, moving away from his regular fast food habits, a report by Page Six said citing sources close to Trump as revealing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The duo is pushing Trump to cut back on Big Macs and KFC, opting instead for lean proteins, salads, and vegetables in an effort to boost his energy and overall well-being, according to the celebrity and entertainment site report.

However, the report also said citing another source close to Trump as dismissing the claims, calling them "nonsense" and insisting that the former president eats whatever he wants.

The alleged initiative comes after Kennedy, 70, famously criticized the food served on Trump's private jet, Trump Force One, calling it “just poison."

The report said citing the first insider that Melania Trump is fully committed to the plan, even going so far as to cook family dinners at Trump Tower for her husband and their son, Barron.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. caught enjoying McDonald's despite anti-fast food stance Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has taken on the role of a key advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, was recently spotted on Trump's private jet, Trump Force One, holding a McDonald's Big Mac and a Coke — a moment that raised eyebrows given his outspoken criticism of processed foods.

Kennedy, who dropped his own presidential bid to endorse Trump and accept a position in his administration, is set to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). His nomination aligns with his long-standing stance on improving public health, particularly his campaign to rid school lunches of processed foods and push for stricter regulations on food additives and chemicals.

Despite his healthy eating advocacy, Kennedy’s fast food indulgence sparked a flurry of reactions, with critics pointing out the contradiction between his public health message and his personal choices. This incident followed his earlier comments where he called for a ban on numerous food additives and chemicals that he claims contribute to various health issues.

While Kennedy remains committed to his mission of reforming the nation's food policies, the photo of him enjoying a Big Mac has raised questions about the consistency of his health-focused rhetoric.

Trump, who is known for his own love of fast food, has not yet publicly commented on the incident.