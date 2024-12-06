After dominating the box office, Wicked is now setting its sights on the 2025 Academy Awards following its sweeping victory at the National Board of Review (NBR) Honors. The musical, which has captivated audiences worldwide, took home top honors, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jon M. Chu, and the prestigious NBR Spotlight Award for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. This early recognition marks a significant milestone in the film's awards journey, positioning Wicked as a formidable contender in the upcoming Oscars race.

The NBR has revealed its 2024 honorees, with the musical sensation "Wicked" taking home the prestigious title of Best Film. Director Jon M. Chu earned the Best Director award for his work on the film, while Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman were named Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, for their performances in "Queer" and Babygirl.

This year, the NBR will also present its inaugural Spotlight Award to "Wicked" stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, recognizing their exceptional creative partnership in bringing the beloved musical to the big screen.

Annie Schulhof, President of the NBR, praised “Wicked” as “the pure magic that movies can bring to audiences,” citing the film’s exceptional craftsmanship, performances, and music. “The NBR is proud to honor director Jon M. Chu and his remarkable cinematic vision,” Schulhof added.

Momentum for "Wicked" as awards season heats up With “Wicked” already a box-office smash, the NBR's recognition serves as a significant boost to the film’s ongoing awards campaign, positioning it as a strong contender for the 2025 Oscar Awards. While the NBR is not officially affiliated with the Academy, its selection of "Wicked" as Best Film adds early momentum in the lead-up to the Oscars.