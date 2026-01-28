From cancer to diabetes drugs, Trump admin picks 15 medications for price revision—check full list, other details here

The Donald Trump administration on Tuesday announced that 15 new drugs, including those for cancer, diabetes, HIV, and arthritis, had been chosen for the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, a move that could save Americans billions of dollars when revised prices go into effect.
"For too long, seniors and taxpayers have paid the price for skyrocketing prescription drug costs," Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator Dr Mehmet Oz said.
"Under President Trump’s leadership, CMS is taking strong action to target the most expensive drugs in Medicare, negotiate fair prices, and make sure the system works for patients—not special interests. This approach delivers real savings while strengthening accountability across the program," he added.
Tuesday's announcement is part of the Trump administration's efforts to reduce prescription drug costs for Americans, with new prices for the current list of drugs expected to take effect from 1 January 2028 following negotiations this year.
Two phases have already been completed, with negotiated prices for the first 10 drugs coming into effect on 1 January 2026. While prices for 15 drugs selected in the second phase have also been negotiated, the price change will become effective from 1 January 2027.
For the third list, negotiations for which will go on in 2026, 15 drugs have been selected.
The selected drugs for the third cycle of negotiations are:
CMS said that between 1 November 2024 and 31 October 2025, drugs being considered for price negotiation in this present cycle were used by as many as 1,777,000 people with Medicare Part B and/or Part D coverage.
CMS also said that the selected drugs, in the aforementioned period, accounted for a whopping $27 billion in expenditures under Medicare Part B and Part D, about 6% of total expenditures under these plans.
|Drug Name
|Total Medicare Part B and Part D Prescription Drug Expenditures (Nov 2024–Oct 2025)
|Number of Medicare Enrollees Who Used the Drug (Nov 2024–Oct 2025)
|Anoro Ellipta
|$812,772,000
|281,000
|Biktarvy
|$3,904,486,000
|101,000
|Botox; Botox Cosmetic*
|$1,143,070,000
|390,000
|Cimzia
|$786,790,000
|38,000
|Cosentyx
|$2,327,442,000
|40,000
|Entyvio
|$1,483,348,000
|37,000
|Erleada
|$1,947,504,000
|19,000
|Kisqali
|$1,578,679,000
|17,000
|Lenvima
|$1,088,498,000
|10,000
|Orencia
|$2,450,065,000
|72,000
|Rexulti
|$1,075,274,000
|119,000
|Trulicity
|$4,898,378,000
|617,000
|Verzenio
|$1,428,714,000
|15,000
|Xeljanz; Xeljanz XR
|$1,013,332,000
|22,000
|Xolair
|$1,077,271,000
|40,000
The table below details the listed drugs, number of users, and respective expenditures.
In addition, diabetes medication Tradjenta has also been also been picked for re-negotiation of prices.
Having announced the names of 15 drugs for the third cycle, CMS has also announced a timeline to be followed for this round of negotiations.