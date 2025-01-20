Donald Trump Sworn in as 47th US President: ‘American dream will soon be back like never before’ US President Donald Trump cheered his election victory after being sworn-in as the 47th President of United States. Donald Trump will issue a raft of executive orders aimed at reshaping how the United States, the US President informed on Monday.

Trump on ‘rebuilding America’ I will very simply put 'America First', said US President Donald Trump. ‘Proud prosperous and Free nation creation is top priority’, said Donald Trump, adding “From this moment on America's decline is over”

‘Buy the Car of Your Choice’ Donald Trump informed that he would revoke the Green Vehicle Mandate. “With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to my great American auto workers. In other words, you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice. We will build automobiles in America again at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago," he said in his inaugural speech.

Rename Gulf of Mexico US President Donald Trump in his first order of business informed that the Gulf of Mexico will be renamed as Gulf of America

National Emergency at US-Mexico border "First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border," Donald Trump said, adding, "All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.

“I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country,” Donald Trump said.

Drill baby drill

Illegal Aliens

Liberation day

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to end the practice of "catch and release" and reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy as part of his immigration reform agenda.

Overhaul of trade system- tax and tarrif foreign countries-- EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE

Establishment of DOGE

Revoke all govt censorship and bring back free speech to america

National emergency at US-Mexico border

Fair equal and impartial justice under constituion of law

End govt aspect of socially engineering race into public and private life

There are only 2 genders- male and female

Reinstate US military who opposed to covid vaccine mandate and were fired