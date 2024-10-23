From Eminem, Usher to Taylor Swift - 10 celebrities who have endorsed Kamala Harris

As United States gears up for elections on November 5, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has claimed that America is “absolutely ready” to elect its first woman president, saying she simply wants to turn the page for a nation “exhausted” by Donald Trump.

As both Harris and Trump saturate swing states with rallies and take to the airwaves and podcasts on the hunt for an advantage in the race, several celebrities have come forward to endorse Kamala Harris. However, according to polls, the US Presidential elections will be effectively tied.

Here are the top celebrities who have endorsed Kamala Harris to be the next President of US:

Eminem

Eminem during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris, during the first week of early voting in Detroit, Michigan

At a campaign event in Detroit on Tuesday, Rapper Eminem publicly supported Kamala Harris, saying that she "supports a future" for the country.

"I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld," he said.

Usher

Usher speaks during a campaign rally with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia

In Georgia on Sunday, US singer-songwriter Usher said he supports Kamala Harris because “she fights for everyone's rights and freedom”.

The singer emphasized that her vision encompasses all citizens, supporting small businesses, investing in health and communities, and providing opportunities for advancement.

"We have the chance to choose a new generation of leadership. I’m here to support the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris," he added.

Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Detroit.

Barack Obama, the only president to carry Wisconsin by more than a percentage point in the past six elections, mocked Donald Trump, calling him “loonier” than he was in 2016.

“We know this election is going to be tight," Obama said when urging early voting. "It's going to be tight here in Wisconsin, its going to be tight all across our country.”

Taylor Swift

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris minutes after the presidential debate between Harris and former US president Donald Trump earlier in September.

Taking to Instagram, Swift had said she will be casting her vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election, “because she (Kamala) fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she added.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, who recently released her latest single “Woman’s World”, sang a few bars from the track in light of Joe Biden’s withdrawal early in July. “It’s a woman’s world, and you’re lucky to be living in it,” she mouthed at the camera.

John Legend

John Legend

Grammy winner John Legend was also among the early supporters of Kamala Harris, On July 22, he shared a lengthy statement on X, urging the American public to “elect Kamala Harris as our president” adding she is “ready for this fight and I’m excited to help her in any way I can”.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, not known for publicly sharing her political inclination, had shared US President Joe Biden’s post endorsing Harris to her Instagram story.

The post read: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats – it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Charli XCX

Charli XCX

A 3-word tweet from British pop icon Chari XCX helped kick-start Kamala Harris' bid for the US President.

“Kamala IS brat,” she wrote hours after President Joe Biden abandoned his reelection campaign and endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party nominee.

Harris’s campaign then changed the colour of its social media background to brat green, apparently acknowledging the star’s endorsement and message.

Shonda Rhimes

American television producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes

Posting a throwback photo of her and Kamala on Instagram, American television producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes on July 22 wrote, "I stood behind her in 2016 when she ran for Senate, I was behind her when she ran as @vp and I continue to stand behind her today. 🇺🇸 @kamalaharris."

Other celebs who have endorsed Kamala Harris Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Jane Fonda, Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Rodrigo, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee, Cardi B, and Kesha have voiced their support for Kamala Harris.