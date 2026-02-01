From Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak to Elon Musk — List of powerful men who turn up in new batch of Epstein files release

From Silicon Valley leaders and Wall Street heavyweights to members of the British royal family, a wide array of influential men appear in a massive set of documents released on Friday by the Justice Department as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by AP.

Many of those named have denied close associations with the late financier or any involvement in the alleged sexual abuse of underage girls and young women that led to his arrest on sex-trafficking charges.

Advertisement

Also Read | Epstein files document mentioning Trump ‘disappears': Girl forced to perform o

No one mentioned has been charged in connection with the case.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019. Still, records show that some individuals continued friendships with him or formed new ones, even after he was publicly identified as a registered sex offender.

Note: Names/mentions in Epstein files do not ensure criminal activity.

Here’s a primer on some of the notable names in the Epstein files:

US President Donald Trump The released files reportedly include at least 4,500 documents referencing US President Donald Trump. Among them is a summary prepared by FBI officials last summer that compiled more than a dozen public tips concerning Trump and Epstein, according to Justice Department emails made public on Friday.

Advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Britain’s former Prince Andrew has for years faced scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, including claims by the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre that Epstein trafficked her and directed her to have sex with Andrew — then known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — when she was 17, AP reported.

The former prince has consistently denied the allegations, yet his brother, King Charles III, nonetheless removed his royal titles late last year, including his designation as a prince and the title Duke of York.

Mountbatten-Windsor’s name appears hundreds of times in documents released on Friday, including within Epstein’s private email correspondence.

A document showing an email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, and who Epstein referred to as 'The Duke,' that was in a U.S. Department of Justice release, is photographed Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Images from an undated and redacted document released by the U.S. Department of Justice, photographed Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaning over an unidentified person. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

The materials include an invitation for Epstein to attend a dinner at Buckingham Palace, a message in which Epstein offered to introduce Mountbatten-Windsor to a 26-year-old Russian woman, and photographs that seem to depict Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over an unidentified woman lying on the floor.

Advertisement

Elon Musk The billionaire founder of Tesla appears several times in documents released on Friday, particularly in email exchanges from 2012 and 2013 in which he discussed the possibility of visiting Epstein’s notorious private island in the Caribbean.

However, it remains unclear whether any such visits actually occurred.

Musk has maintained that he repeatedly turned down the disgraced financier’s overtures. “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED,” he posted on X in 2025.

Richard Branson The billionaire founder of Virgin Group Limited corresponded extensively with Epstein in the years following Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea for soliciting sex from a minor and his agreement to register as a sex offender in Florida.

In one email exchange from 2013, Branson invited Epstein to visit his private Caribbean island.

This photo illustration taken in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2025 shows photographs, including of former US president Bill Clinton, Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, Virgin Group chairman Richard Branson and Ghislaine Maxwell, after the US Justice Department began releasing the long-awaited records from the investigation into the politically explosive case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

“Any time you’re in the area would love to see you,” he wrote. “As long as you bring your harem!”

Advertisement

In another message that year, he suggested Epstein rehabilitate his image by convincing Microsoft founder Bill Gates to tell the public how Epstein had “been a brilliant adviser to him” and had “more than learnt your lesson and have done nothing that’s against the law since.”

A document included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files is photographed Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, that illustrates several people who handled Epstein's financial affairs or who were close to him (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

A Branson spokesperson suggested the “harem” comment referred to adult members of Epstein’s staff. The spokesperson also said Branson eventually severed ties with Epstein after learning more about the “serious allegations” against him.

Advertisement

Steven Tisch The New York Giants’ co-owner is referenced more than 400 times in documents made public on Friday. Emails between him and Epstein indicate that Epstein repeatedly offered to introduce Tisch to various women over the years, AP reported.

In one 2013 exchange titled “Ukrainian girl,” Epstein urged Tisch to get in touch with a specific woman, describing her appearance in explicit and crude language.

“Pro or civilian?” Tisch asked in reply.

Also Read | BJP hits back at Congress over PM Modi reference in Epstein files

Tisch, a scion of a powerful New York family that founded the Loews Corporation, has acknowledged knowing Epstein but denied ever going to his infamous Caribbean island.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments,” said Tisch, who also won an Academy Award in 1994 for producing “Forrest Gump.” “As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

Advertisement

Casey Wasserman Documents released on Friday reveal that the head of the committee organising the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics exchanged flirtatious emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein, AP reported.

In a 2003 exchange, Wasserman wrote to Maxwell: “I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”

In another, Maxwell asks whether it will be foggy enough during an upcoming visit “so that you can float naked down the beach and no one can see you unless they are close up?”

Wasserman released a statement Saturday saying he never had a personal or business relationship with Epstein and that he regretted the correspondence with Maxwell, which he said came “long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

Advertisement

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking and abuse of minors.

Ehud Barak The former Israeli prime minister and his wife appear repeatedly in documents released Friday, indicating they maintained regular contact with Epstein for years, even after his 2008 guilty plea for sex offences in Florida, as reported by AP.

The correspondence includes arrangements for a 2017 visit to Epstein’s New York residence, as well as messages covering routine details for other visits, meetings, and phone calls with him.

Barak has acknowledged regularly visiting Epstein on his trips to New York and flying on his private plane, but maintains he never observed any inappropriate behaviour or parties.

Barak served as Israel’s prime minister from 1999 to 2001 and later served as its defence minister.

Advertisement

Howard Lutnick US President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island with his family on at least one occasion, records released Friday show.

That appears to contradict prior statements he’s made claiming he cut ties with the disgraced financier, who he’s called “gross,” decades ago.

However, emails reveal that Lutnick and his wife accepted an invitation to Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands in December 2012, planning to arrive by yacht with their children. The former chairman of Newmark, a major commercial real estate firm, also had drinks with Epstein on another occasion in 2011 and exchanged messages with him regarding the construction of a building located across the street from both of their homes.

The Commerce Department, in a statement, said Lutnick had “limited interactions with Mr. Epstein in the presence of his wife and has never been accused of wrongdoing.”

Advertisement

Sergey Brin The billionaire Google co-founder made plans to meet with Epstein and Maxwell at his townhouse in New York years before he was publicly accused of sexually abusing underage girls, emails show.

In one exchange in 2003, Maxwell invited him to join her at a screening of the Renee Zellweger film “Down with Love” in New York.

She followed up a few weeks later to invite him to a “happily casual and relaxed” dinner at Epstein’s house. Brin offered to bring along Google’s then-CEO Eric Schmidt.

Spokespersons for Google didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

Steve Bannon The one-time adviser to Trump exchanged hundreds of friendly texts with Epstein, some sent months before his 2019 arrest and jailhouse suicide.

Advertisement

The two discussed politics, travel and a documentary Bannon was said to be planning that would help salvage Epstein’s reputation.

One 2018 exchange, for example, focused on Trump’s threats at the time to oust Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. In a 2019 message, Bannon asked Epstein if he could supply his plane to pick him up in Rome.

Miroslav Lajcak A national security adviser to the Slovakian prime minister, Lajcak resigned Saturday after his past communications with Epstein appeared in Friday’s document release.

Opposition parties and a nationalist ally within Fico’s governing coalition had demanded his resignation.

Lajcak, a former Slovak foreign minister and former president of the U.N. General Assembly, has not faced any accusations of wrongdoing. However, he was photographed meeting with Epstein in the years between Epstein’s initial release from prison and his 2019 indictment on sex trafficking charges.

Advertisement

Lajcak stated that his communications with Epstein were conducted in his capacity as a diplomat.