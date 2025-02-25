From failed White House dreams to DOGE exit: Vivek Ramaswamy’s past flops as he enters Ohio governor race

Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday announced his bid to contest the Ohio gubernatorial election to become its next governor. The Indian-origin entrepreneur expressed his vision to develop Ohio as a leader in all sectors and ensure its citizens feel empowered in a competitive world.

His announcement to contest Ohio gubernatorial election comes nearly months after his failed bids to operate DOGE under Elon Musk's leadership and contest the US presidential elections last year.

“I am honoured to announce my candidacy to serve as the next Governor of the state of Ohio,” read a post by Vivek Ramaswamy on X on Monday.

Vivek Ramaswamy announces Ohio governor bid While announcing his gubernatorial bid, Vivek Ramaswamy said that Ohio used to be a crucial location of an economic powerhouse. He also vowed that he would lead the state to regain its status with the help of a “new generation of leadership”.

Hours after Ramaswamy's announcement, Donald Trump endorsed Ramaswamy in a Monday night post on his Truth Social platform. “He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down.”

As the Republican leader prepares to contest in Ohio, let's revisit his failed attempts to contest US presidential elections and work with Musk in DOGE.

Vivek Ramaswamy's exit from DOGE Days after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections, he tapped Ramaswamy to co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, along with Elon Musk.

“It was my honour to help support the creation of Doge. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again,” Ramaswamy posted on X.

According to some reports, Ramaswamy's exit from DOGE came after he criticised Americans' work culture and supported the H1B visa.

Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the US presidential race in 2024 The 39-year-old businessman-turned politician was initially running for the US presidential race in 2024. Months after announcing his US presidential bid, Vivek Ramaswamy announced to back out after his disappointing performance in the Iowa caucuses.

Ramaswamy outlined the 10 core beliefs featured in his presidential campaign — led by “God is real” followed by “there are two genders” — in the 2024 book “Truths: The Future of America First.”