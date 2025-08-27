From ‘I hate Taylor Swift’ to ‘She’s a terrific person,’ Trump comments on Swift and Travis Kelce engagement

US President Donald Trump was asked about Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announcing their engagement during his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Trump said, “He’s a great football player and I think he’s a great guy. I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”

A sharp contrast to past comments Trump’s praise of Swift marks a notable shift from his previous comments. After Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race, Trump posted on Truth Social in 2024: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

In May, he added, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Earlier this year, Trump again referenced Swift while praising Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad, writing: “Ever since I said I HATE her on Truth, she was booed out of the Super Bowl and became NO LONGER HOT.”

Swift and Kelce’s relationship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically involved since 2023. The singer has regularly attended Chiefs games after Kelce made his intentions known during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

Engagement announcement On Tuesday, Swift and Kelce shared a joint Instagram photo announcing their engagement. Swift captioned the post: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

