From ‘I was saved by God’ to ‘buying Greenland’: Donald Trump’s standout quotes from his first 100 days as US President

US President Donald Trump has kicked off his second term with bold and aggressive actions, cutting back on government agencies, initiating trade conflicts with allies and adversaries and challenging the judiciary over his tough stance on immigration. Since resuming office, the Republican’s approval rating has declined.

Here are Trump's top quotes in his hundred days of presidency: “I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan” Trump made a statement on India-Pakistan tensions in Kashmir. “I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one (terrorist attack)," the US President said while addressing reporters aboard Air Force One ahead of Pope Francis's funeral.

This remark comes after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 were killed and many others were injured.

He noted, “There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. It's been the same, but I am sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been,” Reuters reported.

“Putin does not want to stop war” US President Donald Trump on April 26, criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for escalating missile attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine, questioning whether Putin truly wants to end the war.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along. He has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or ‘Secondary Sanctions?’

“I am committed to buying and owning Gaza” Earlier in February, Donald Trump repeated his pledge that the US would take control of the Palestinian enclave.

“I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it. Other people may do it through our auspices. But we're committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn't move back. There's nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished," he told reporters onboard Air Force One as he traveled to the Super Bowl.

“They don't want to return to Gaza. If we could give them a home in a safer area — the only reason they're talking about returning to Gaza is they don't have an alternative. When they have an alternative, they don't want to return to Gaza."

“We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%” Earlier in March, Trump reiterated his determination to annex Greenland, stating in an interview that he has had real discussions about acquiring the Danish territory.

“We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%. There’s a good possibility that we could do it without military force,” he said, but added, “I don’t take anything off the table. “ don’t really think about that. I don’t really care. Greenland’s a very separate subject, very different. It’s international peace. It’s international security and strength,” he said.

“Kissing my a**” Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner, in Washington DC, Donald Trump said, “Somebody said the most successful first month... now they said the most successful 100 days in the history of our country, and I believe that's right. We're going to continue that way.”

Further, Donald Trump also said that his government was making “tailored deals” with trading partners and would prioritise allies, according to an AFP report. He claimed: “These countries are calling me, kissing my a**, they are dying to make a deal...(sic)”

“I was saved by God..” “I was saved by God to make America great again,” Trump declared, portraying himself as a messianic figure on his first day back in office. Speaking to U.S. lawmakers, he recalled surviving an assassination attempt during a campaign event in Pennsylvania the previous year.

“EU was formed to screw the US” Earlier in February, Trump launched a fresh attack on the European Union, claiming it was created to "screw" the United States.

Speaking to reporters during his first cabinet meeting, he said, “Let’s be honest, the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States. That’s the purpose of it, and they’ve done a good job of it. But now I’m president,” as he again floated the idea of imposing new 25 percent tariffs.

“This judge should be impeached…” Without directly naming James Boasberg, the chief judge of the district court in Washington, D.C., Trump lashed out, saying, “This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!” He further escalated his criticism, labeling Boasberg a “Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama.”

‘You’re gambling with World War Three’ During Ukrainian President Zelensky's visit to the US, US Vice President JD Vance Vance told Zelensky, “Mr. President, with respect. I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

When Zelenskyy tried to object, Trump raised his voice and said, “You're gambling with the lives of millions of people.”

“You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump said.